A.J. Brown Confirms Drastic Personal Moves After Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Sets Clear Boundaries

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown has been very vocal about his frustrations with the offense this season. Brown has seen his production fall off drastically in 2025, which has led him to make unnecessary comments on social media. However, at Philly’s practice on Thursday, Brown met with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and they set some boundaries moving forward.

It’s been reported that Brown and Lurie’s conversation led to Brown agreeing to stop voicing his frustrations on social media. He’s still allowed to use social media, but he can no longer bash the team publicly, even when they’re struggling.

It has also been reported that Brown took the initiative and apologized to Lurie, saying he’s just been frustrated with his role in the offense. Lurie told Brown he didn’t need to apologize, and once their conversation was over, the two hugged before Brown returned to the practice field.

When the owner has to get involved, it means something is seriously wrong. If reports are correct, it appears Brown was actually sorry for what he said, but it should never have gotten to that point. Lurie let Brown know his actions are not acceptable, so moving forward, hopefully Brown can keep his frustrations within the building.

A.J. Brown’s Struggles in 2025

Brown’s frustrations are not unwarranted. His production has fallen off a cliff this season. He’s on pace to catch 66 passes for 867 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games this season. If he stays on this pace, he won’t match his stat line from last season (67 catches, 1,079 yards, and seven touchdowns), which he set in just 13 games.

What makes it worse is that if you remove his two 100+ yard performances, Brown is averaging 3.5 catches, 29.7 yards, and zero touchdowns per game across six games. To put that into perspective, in 2024, Brown had just one game with three or fewer catches and zero games with under 30 receiving yards in the regular season.

After Brown caught just two passes in Philly’s victory over Tampa in Week 4, it looked like Brown’s fortunes were changing. Over his next three games, Brown averaged 81.3 yards per game and scored two touchdowns, but Monday Night Football was a complete disaster. The Eagles scored just 10 points, and Brown was targeted just three times for 13 yards.

Brown has the right to be frustrated with the Eagles’ offense. You just can’t openly voice your frustrations on social media, because not only does it make your team look bad, but it makes you look bad.

Brown’s Recent Outbursts

Brown’s most recent outburst came on Twitch. He was playing Madden on a livestream and was asked how things were going. He said his family is good, but outside of that, it’s been a “sh**show.”

After the Eagles’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, a game where Brown caught two passes for seven yards on nine targets, Brown posted on X saying, “If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.” The post was later deleted, but nothing ever disappears on the internet.

Despite Brown’s comments, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni believes Brown is still all in. “You go with your interactions with guys on a daily basis and not what people are speculating or anything like that,” Sirianni said on Sports Radio WIP. “We’re going to continue to try to get better on offense. We played a great game on defense. But again, we are in tune with what’s going on here, the relationships we have here, and the process we have in here, and AJ [Brown] is all in.”

The Eagles will need their star receiver to be all in if they want to make another run at the Super Bowl. No matter how low his production has been this season, he’s a game wrecker. Keeping him locked in will be paramount for their success late in the regular season and in the postseason.