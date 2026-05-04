A.J. Brown Sends Strong Message to Eagles Fans Amid Patriots Trade Rumors

The NFL community has just one thing on its mind currently when it comes to AJ Brown. And that’s his possible trade to the New England Patriots. With Makai Lemon’s entry into the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver, these talks have grown a lot louder. But Brown doesn’t seem too worried about the rumors. And he’s leaving no opportunity to showcase his love for the Eagles fans and the franchise.

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At his youth football camp, he addressed young fans and said, “I had an amazing time with the small ones. We played along. We competed. And I love you all. I don’t care what you hear out there, I love you all.”

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Soon, the crowd burst into an Eagles cheer. Brown’s four-year-old son, AJ Jr., also led an E-A-G-L-E-S chant. Surrounded by young athletes, the passionate cheer clearly highlighted his son’s strong support for both his father and the Eagles. But this was also a way to convey that Philadelphia is always going to be special for the veteran WR. It won’t do much to keep him on the roster, but fans will know that Brown is grateful to this community for his career.

AJ Brown helped Philly win the Super Bowl, forming an extremely close bond with quarterback Jalen Hurts (the QB is also his daughter’s godfather). Since 2022, Brown and he have become a formidable duo. But with Brown turning 29 this year, and the Eagles planning to keep their offense young, he has become an expendable option. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said after drafting Lemon that Brown was still a “member of the Eagles.”

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Brown is easily one of the best receivers in franchise history, having a total of 5,368 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns. But the Eagles don’t seem to be keen on extending his contract. He has yet to tell the world his side of the story, and also avoided fans and questions at the football camp, according to Phil Stiefel. But the mystery around this situation is what keeps the trade rumors to New England alive.

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What’s the word on AJ Brown-Patriots situation?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, things between Brown and the Eagles are “cordial.” But that just might be the two sides preparing to bid each other goodbye on a good note. New England is still the No. 1 landing spot for AJ Brown, and they would welcome a WR who has consistently been crossing the 1,000-yard mark. But Fowler confirmed that an insider from the team suggested that nothing is final right now. The Patriots also offered a diplomatic answer to this situation.

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“As far as players on other teams, going to keep the door open to anything that we think may improve our roster, whether that’s with the player you mentioned or other players,” New England EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf said when asked about the Brown trade.

The Patriots have not drafted a WR, which makes it even easier for Brown to take the lead here. But the WR room here is completely packed with receivers. It will be difficult for Brown and New England to change something that has already been giving them good results. But Brown also brings with him consistency and impact, even if he is a senior player. That is an upside that cannot be ignored.

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But the assumption is that the Eagles will not trade AJ Brown until June 1. If this happens before the date, Philadelphia will take a $40 million salary cap hit that will add to their 2026 sum alone. But trading him after June 1 will allow the team to split the $40 million between 2026 and 2027. AJ Brown’s departure from the Eagles is only a matter of time now.