A.J. Brown Trade to AFC Rival Now Almost Inevitable as Eagles Could Be Forced to Provide Price Relief

A.J. Brown is still tied to the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is a real possibility that he won’t be with the Midnight Green when the first snap of the 2026 campaign takes place in September. With his push for a fresh start elsewhere growing stronger and the relationship with the franchise spiraling, the WR could soon be wearing an AFC rival’s jersey.

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“No matter what happens at this week’s draft, an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1, per league sources,” noted Adam Schefter of ESPN. “The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown’s $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this and next year.”

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The Eagles have stayed aggressive this offseason, bringing in three new wide receivers to strengthen the offensive unit. Nick Sirianni signed Hollywood Brown on a $5 million contract on March 17, and he is anticipated to be a WR3 and a deep threat. The franchise also added A.J. Brown’s close friend, Elijah Moore, and Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers.

With that, the two-time Super Bowl champions have the required depth in the WR corps, and they are not expected to add another premium young WR from their first- and second-round picks from the draft. Hence, letting go of A.J. wouldn’t sting the offensive unit.

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After two consecutive Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and 2023, the organization offered him a contract extension in 2024, paying him a total of $96 million to keep him at Lincoln Financial Field until the end of 2029. But the receiver was unhappy with the offensive performance last campaign, while he also had a public beef with the head coach, Nick Sirianni, during the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers that shattered their hopes of defending the Lombardi Trophy.

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Amid his uncertainty with the franchise, the New England Patriots have emerged as the frontrunner to land the three-time Pro-Bowler in a trade deal, as their general manager, Eliot Wolf, previously stated that they are keeping the “door open” for such a move. After the exit of the Pats’ last season’s best receiver, Stefon Diggs, they are looking for an elite replacement, and the 28-year-old could very well be the perfect successor for that role.

In each of his past four seasons with the Eagles, A.J. piled up over 1,000 receiving yards, proving his week-to-week consistency, and he could naturally complement the Patriots QB, Drake Maye.

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While the deal seems imminent with no other rival franchise taking interest in the WR1, it looks off the table at the moment, considering the mountain of dead money tied to the deal before June 1, 2026. If the trade happens before June, the Eagles will have dead money of $43.4 million and cap savings of $20 million. However, a post-June 1 trade would split the money into two parts, $16.4 million in 2026 and $27.1 million in 2027, while cap savings would be $7 million.

As A.J. is projected to be heading to New England, his history and strong relationship with the Pats HC Mike Vrabel could be a key factor behind this trade.

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A.J Brown previously played under Mike Vrabel and grew up supporting the New England Patriots

Over the years, A.J. Brown established his name as one of the backbones of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, playing a crucial part in their 2024 Super Bowl-winning campaign. Nevertheless, he didn’t start his NFL career at Lincoln Financial Field. During the 2019 draft, he was first picked by the Tennessee Titans, where he spent his entire year playing under the current Patriots coach, Mike Vrabel.

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Although the 28-year-old didn’t win a Pro Bowl there, he clocked over 1,000 receiving yards in the first two of his three seasons, and Vrabel’s role in his initial NFL days was instrumental in his success.

“He (Vrabel ) holds every single player accountable from top to bottom. I don’t care who it is,” A.J said about his former coach on Dudes on Dudes podcast in February 2026. “That’s who he is, and it makes the team come together because nobody’s bigger than the program.”

In addition, the wide receiver was also a New England Patriots fan growing up. He idolized Tom Brady growing up, and he had the dream of playing alongside the GOAT before he was drafted by the Titans in 2019.

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“When I was younger, I wanted to do everything like my older cousin, and he was a big Patriots fan,” said the WR in the same podcast about his childhood allegiance to the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Considering everything on the table, the three-time Pro Bowler would be thrilled to reunite with the coach who helped him mature in the big league, while representing the franchise he had supported all his life would be a full-circle moment in his career.