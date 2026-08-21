“‘A Little Sparring, A Few Jabs”: Browns Safety Jokes About Bills Joint Practice Intensity

Sometimes, the most weighty opinions before a football game are not the ones given with a serious face. One Cleveland Browns safety recently offered a playful answer that might say more about the intense mindset inside Cleveland’s locker room regarding their upcoming joint practice.

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With a new opponent arriving for that session, the intensity is about to rise significantly. “Browns S Grant Delpit, jokingly, on what he wants to get out of joint practice with the Bills: ‘A little sparring, a few jabs,'” wrote Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi in a recent X post.

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Grant Delpit is looking forward to the Cleveland Browns’ joint practice with the Buffalo Bills, which was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Berea, Ohio. But his excitement is less about attending another training camp session and more about finally testing himself against unfamiliar competition.

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After weeks of facing the same teammates, the opportunity to line up across from the Buffalo Bills gives him a chance to test whether their preparation actually translates. According to Oyefusi’s comments on X, he hopes to get “some good sparring” and “a few jabs” before quickly making it clear his primary goal is much more productive.

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His true goal is clear: good competition, meaningful reps, and a chance to know areas that still need work. That distinction is important because joint practices are designed to create game-like competition without turning into an uncontrolled fight. The veteran safety brings significant value to these competitive evaluation periods.

The 27-year-old safety is entering the 2026 season after the Browns recently rewarded him with a three-year, $48 million extension that includes $35 million guaranteed. The deal keeps Delpit locked in through the 2029 season, ensuring he remains a defensive cornerstone.

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In 2025, he played all 17 games and recorded 89 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Across his five NFL seasons through 2025, he has totaled 451 tackles, 21 passes defended, seven interceptions, and 6.5 sacks.

His ability to contribute against the run, rush the passer, and operate in coverage gives the Browns flexibility in how they utilize him. Those roles can be tested against Bill’s offense, which has a different look from the ones Cleveland sees every day.

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“I think that’s just a testament to our attitude, but at the same time, you know, of course, we want to be smart. We don’t want to, uh, injure anybody or injure our own players, you know, so we’re going to be smart out there,” Delpit said to reporters during practice on August 20.

These joint practices can expose communication problems, coverage mistakes, and matchup weaknesses before the regular season begins. Cleveland and Buffalo are expected to use controlled one-on-one, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills to make the session an important evaluation opportunity, an approach heavily endorsed by Cleveland’s coaching staff.

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Todd Monken Reveals High-Stakes Plan for Browns-Bills Joint Practice

With the regular season approaching, Thursday’s session can offer Cleveland a much clearer picture of where its roster stands. The Browns HC Todd Monken made it clear that the Browns intend to put their starters through extended work against the Bills’ top players in a controlled setting.

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“We agreed upon that. The plan is that we’ll play our ones a significant amount against each other on Thursday in a controlled environment. Not that the other guys aren’t going to get reps, but in a controlled environment and see where we’re at,” Browns HC Todd Monken said to reporters on Monday.

Both head coach Todd Monken and Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills have agreed that the joint practice will influence how their starters play in Saturday’s preseason matchup. If the first teams receive enough meaningful work during practice, starters can hopefully rest in the game.

This puts additional importance on every competitive rep. The QB situation makes the session even more intriguing. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the centerpieces of Cleveland’s evaluation. Sanders is coming off a preseason opener in which he completed six of 11 passes for 79 yards and an interception, while Watson completed 11 of 15 for 126 yards.

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Buffalo Bills are a particularly useful opponent because they are viewed as a strong contender, giving Cleveland’s starters a chance to test against high-level competition. The Browns have embraced the opportunity to see how they perform against the Bills’ roster.

Monken already endured some overly physical moments during camp, stopping practice after defensive players crossed the line. The challenge now will be maintaining intensity without competition to become reckless. The coaching staff will carefully monitor those boundaries when the Browns and Bills face off in their preseason matchup at Huntington Bank Field on August 22, 2026.