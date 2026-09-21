“A Lot of Bad Words”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Apologizes to Business Partner for Her Behavior During Chiefs-Colts Game

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to just about get past the Indianapolis Colts by 33-30 in a thrilling overtime home game on Sunday night football at Arrowhead Stadium. Among the attendees was the wife of Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes was not just in the audience but also feeling every moment of the game, with an apology now being issued for her excitement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the aftermath of the nail-biting game, Brittany owned her sideline reactions. In her Instagram story, she has playfully apologized to her business partner, Dani Austin Ramirez, for her behavior during the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sorry you had to hear me scream and say a lot of bad words for several hours,” her story caption read.

She admitted that “a lot of bad words” slipped out as the tension mounted. Her candid mea culpa has given fans a lighthearted look at just how intense game day can get, even for those watching from the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, it wasn’t just her who was feeling it. Newlywed Travis Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, was also in attendance. She was visibly excitced, pointing towards her wedding ring when Kelce scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter.

The game itself was a wild back-and-forth. The Colts struck first on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Tyler Warren, and Patrick Mahomes answered with TD throws to Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals. Jonathan Taylor kept the Colts in it with two rushing touchdowns, the second a 5-yard run late in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 27-27 and sent it to overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City outgained the Colts 523 yards to 329 and didn’t turn the ball over, but the Colts hung around all night. In overtime, Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal, Spencer Shrader matched it from 38 yards, and Butker won it with a 40-yarder to seal the 33-30 win for the Chiefs.

The Week 2 game was personal for Brittany. Patrick Mahomes was back a second time after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL, which he sustained while leading the drives against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

After going through a rigorous rehabilitation program, Mahomes looked all right last week with 184 yards and two touchdowns. Yesterday, though, he looked closer to the player he has always been. On the night, he completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

This isn’t the first time she’s shown up in the stands to support her husband. She has a long history of showing up for the Chiefs’ home and major matchups alongside her kids. Whether it was the 2025 AFC Championship game, Super Bowl LVIII, or the 2023 “High-Ankle Sprain” Playoffs, she was there every time, cheering for the men in the red-gold cleats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2021, she was also under fire for posting her frustration on X over the Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills 38-20.

“Refs are never in our favor,” she wrote, showing her reaction to the “penalty-heavy” game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mahomes has been visibly happy to be back under center since Week 1.

“Want to give all glory and thanks to God! Letting me be out there doing what I love again,” Mahomes wrote in a post on X after their Week 1 victory over the Broncos. “Chiefs Kingdom, this is just the start see y’all next week!

Brittany kept the celebration going on Instagram, where she shared another story highlighting her husband’s place in NFL history. According to the post, Mahomes has more wins than any other quarterback through his first 10 seasons, playoffs included.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Week 2 win, Mahomes is looking to continue the streak to boost their chances for the Vince Lombardi Trophy yet again, with his wife on the sidelines supporting him.