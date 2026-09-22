“A Lot of Football Left in Him”: Todd Monken’s Deshaun Watson Comments Pose New Obstacle for Shedeur Sanders

When Todd Monken named Deshaun Watson his starting quarterback over Shedeur Sanders, it became one of the most scrutinized decisions of the Cleveland Browns’ offseason. Watson then completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 34-10 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was sacked five times. Waves of calls for a change at quarterback followed almost immediately.

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Week 2 was supposed to be the tipping point. Per reports, Sanders would likely replace Watson in Week 3 unless the veteran had a good game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and several media predictions had Sanders taking over. Watson answered instead. He went 24-of-30 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-19 win over Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers, his first win in more than two years. Just like that, the conversation shifted from whether Watson would be benched to whether Sanders had just lost his best chance.

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The win was supposed to settle the quarterback debate for at least a week. Instead, it raised a bigger question, how much patience is Monken willing to show Watson? Judging by the coach’s latest assessment, the answer may be longer than Browns fans hoped. Mary Kay Cabot, the veteran Browns beat writer, shared Monken’s comments on X, and the way he described Watson’s development has raised fresh questions about what it means for Sanders’ path back onto the field.

“I’m happy for Deshaun, the way he’s played. And I expect an improvement. And I expect continued improvement. I mean, there’s a lot of football left in him. He just hasn’t played in a while,” head coach Todd Monken said. “Learning our system and trying to get him consistent with his drops and his reads is part of the process. He’s like every player. I see him as a young player. I know people don’t want to see it that way. And I haven’t been here. But I see him as still a very young player that is going to continue to grow.”

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Watson’s Week 2 performance gave the coach tangible evidence to justify his patience. Watson finished 24-of-30 for 238 yards and two touchdowns, with a 121.9 passer rating, and added 22 yards on the ground. After the game, Monken pointed to the difference between Week 1 and Week 2, praising Watson for making plays with his legs and playing with confidence instead of tentatively.

The win was Watson’s first in more than two years. After consecutive right Achilles ruptures and suspension following legal battles, he appeared in only 19 games (2022-2025). During this time, he threw for 3,365 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.

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However, calling Watson a “very young player” is generous, since he is 31 and has been in the league since 2017. But Sanders steadily improved through the offseason, made the QB1 battle competitive, and started seven games last year, throwing for 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Monken has also acknowledged how relentless the quarterback questions have become. Asked about the situation after the win, he joked that he doesn’t love answering it every week, but he understands why reporters keep asking.

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“That is a serious question. Do I love dealing with it every week?” Todd Monken said. “Of course not. You guys keep asking, which is a lot of fun.”

If Watson keeps playing like this, though, Monken will look increasingly vindicated for going against the fanbase. And doors for Sanders would be shut closed.

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With the Browns’ triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one thing is certain: Deshaun Watson will be the QB1 in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. But with growing fan frustration, he may face a hostile crowd at home. This win might have bought Watson some time, but not the certainty for the whole season. But it sure does leave Sanders waiting for an opening.