Aaron Donald Reportedly “Thinking” About Coming Out of Retirement for Rams After Myles Garrett Trade

In 2019, after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cleveland Browns 20-13, Myles Garrett and former defensive tackle Aaron Donald hugged each other and exchanged jerseys. Nearly seven years later, they have a chance to be suiting up for the same team, after Garrett was traded to the Rams in a shocking move. Since the star edge rusher put pen to paper, the Rams fanbase is abuzz with the idea of Donald returning too.

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Based on what he’s told Pat McAfee, it looks like he’s giving this idea some serious thought.

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“It for sure got me thinking,” Donald texted Pat McAfee about his much-anticipated return. “Gotta see if that fire can light back up.”

Rams loyalists would probably want the league to declare the team champions if Donald comes back. The star defensive tackle retired in 2023 as a Super Bowl winner, but Garrett’s addition to the team is changing things for him. With the edge rusher, Donald has a very good chance of getting another Super Bowl ring.

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Per DraftKings, the Rams lead the odds to lift the Lombardi trophy at +650. It’s all lining up for the veteran.

Donald has been named Defensive Player of the Year three times, and recorded a career-high 84 total tackles in 2021. In 2023, at age 32, he was second on the team in sacks (8), tied with only Byron Young. He probably won’t get to do much heavy lifting because of Myles Garrett in the defensive line. But if they join hands, the Rams defense is going to give opposing offenses a run for their money.

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“I’m for sure flirting with the idea,” Donald wrote in a text to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. “Helluva an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.”

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Donald has been putting some work in at the gym. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thought he “looked like he’d play right now” after he saw the DT some time ago. Last year, he also worked out with Jared Verse, who was traded to the Browns for Garrett. And, Former Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers told Locked On Rams that Donald is “staying ready.”

The main goal behind getting Garrett on board was to surround quarterback Matthew Stafford with as many elite talents as possible to win the Super Bowl. The Rams might as well add one more such player, who’s been there before.

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Head coach Sean McVay said in 2024 that it would be “disrespectful” to ask Donald to come back, since he was very happy being off the field. Even back then, the head coach said this could only become a reality if the man in question was interested in suiting up for the Rams once again.

Based on the signs coming from Donald, McVay and Co, there is a lot to be excited about.

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Sean McVay teases Aaron Donald’s return

“Here’s what I would tell you guys overall,” McVay said in the introductory press conference with Garrett, “Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles. Talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust ’em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip.”

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm mentioned in a report that when this question was asked, Rams general manager Les Snead was having trouble hiding a smirk.

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Last season, the Rams made 41 sacks. They can easily go beyond that number with Garrett, who can add 20-something of his own this season. And if Donald is added to the equation, the Rams might be presenting a lineup worth remembering for some time.

The ball rests entirely in Donald’s court. Fans will keep an eye out for this development because of how unexpectedly the Rams made their move with Myles Garrett.