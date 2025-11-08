Aaron Glenn Gets Disappointing $57M News on Cutting Justin Fields as Jets Already Look For Replacements

A financial storm is building up for the New York Jets as both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields stand in a situation of doubt. While the team already moved ahead of Rodgers earlier this year (February), incurring a dead cap hit of $35 million, another major loss is projected if they finally decide to drop Fields this offseason. A recent report turned out to be a haunting reality for the Jets.

The New York Jets face a looming salary-cap disaster amid their decision to let go of their quarterback, Justin Fields. If they release Fields without using a post-June 1 designation, the team is set to collectively incur a total cost of $57 million (roughly) in dead-cap charges. The number includes about $35 million tied to Rodgers and an estimated $22 million tied to Fields.

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the overall dead-cap situation, saying:

“If they cut Fields without a post-June 1 designation you’re looking at them paying $57M (!!) for Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields next year $48M even if it’s a post-June 1 cut Makes sense why they targeted the 2027 draft for the best haul (on top of it being the stronger class).”

The Jets’ decision to part ways with Aaron Rodgers came after two seasons of disappointing results. Rodgers’ debut season was derailed by a torn Achilles tendon. Although he returned in 2024, his performance (including a QBR of 48.2, ranked 25th) didn’t help elevate the team out of its struggles. The financial burden of his contract (with large future dead-cap implications) also became a major concern for the Jets’ new regime under head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in 2025. During the contract, the team was confident that he could be reliable for the future, mainly because of his previous connection with receiver Garrett Wilson. However, the team also treated his contract as a trial, considering that if he didn’t show improvement in 2025, the Jets reserved the right to move on and target the 2026 quarterback class.

Aaron Glenn downplays QB question between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets currently find themselves in quarterback limbo ahead of Week 10. Their starter QB for the season, Tyrod Taylor, is now off the injury report and practiced fully this week after a knee issue. Their younger signal-caller, Justin Fields, also remains in contention after steering the team to its first win of the season. Despite his strong motivation to cherish the opportunity, coach Aaron Glenn stopped short of naming him as the starter.

When pressed on who would be the starting quarterback, Glenn saved himself from giving a direct answer. “Our guys know who’s going to be the quarterback. I know who’s going to be the quarterback. It’s just not my responsibility to have to tell you that,” he said.

Currently sitting on a concerning 1-7 record, the Jets prepare to host the Cleveland Browns in a must-win scenario. With their playoff hopes already fragile and the offense still finding identity, the quarterback decision stands to be one of the most discussed agendas.