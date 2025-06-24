Aaron Glenn Issues Order for Every Jets Employee After Ex-1st Round Pick Praised HC

The New York Jets have finally stopped making headlines. And that’s exactly how new HC Aaron Glenn wants it. Ever since walking into Florham Park, Glenn has been screaming reform. First move? Cleaning house after the Aaron Rodgers era – a two-year circus that saw the Jets become NFL tabloid regulars. Glenn knows you can’t win games while drowning in drama. His choice is simple: be a reality show or a football team. Early signs suggest he’s picking football. The noise has vanished. Even Woody Johnson might finally relax enough to enjoy his London trips without daily crisis calls.

But silence comes at a price. Behind the scenes, Glenn’s running a tight ship. Sources describe a franchise-wide gag order taking hold. No leaks and no side comments. Just one voice calling the shots. The approach is already earning praise from key players – including one rising star who’s buying in completely. What’s Glenn demanding to keep this new culture alive? And can the Jets stick to the script? If you’ve noticed the unusual silence around the Jets’ facility lately, it isn’t accidental. It’s Aaron Glenn’s ironclad policy.

NFL insider Adam Schefter spilled the beans on the Don, Hahn & Rosenberg podcast when asked about New York’s sudden quiet, “It’s a very strong voice (Aaron Glenn’s), clearly, and that’s it. He has put that clear to the team, okay, and the organization, guys, we don’t want anyone talking… there are people there that haven’t returned my call.” Glenn’s shutting down the leaky culture that defined the Rodgers era – no more public feuds, no locker room drama hitting TMZ.

Remember when Rodgers’ beefs with teammates became weekly ESPN segments? Those days are over. Schefter confirmed, “They don’t like all the things that have happened in the past… that’s the way the lead man wants it done.” Even owner Woody Johnson seems onboard. With Glenn running a tight ship, Johnson can finally focus on his new project – buying a $260M stake in London’s Crystal Palace soccer team. Those transatlantic flights won’t feel so stressful knowing someone is actually minding the store.

But the real proof? Rising star Jermaine Johnson‘s already buying in, praising Glenn’s leadership unprompted. After years of circus acts, the Jets might finally be becoming… boring. And for this franchise, that’s a miracle.

Jermaine Johnson reveals Aaron Glenn’s edge

The Jets LB Jermaine isn’t just following orders; he’s believing in them. The Jets’ 2022 first-rounder gave the clearest glimpse yet into why Aaron Glenn’s no-nonsense approach is resonating, “He’s intense; he’s played the game before,” Johnson told team reporter Caroline Hendershot. “When he says something, I pick it up differently… It’s coming from the place of a player, so that is just a plus having AG as the head guy.”

That player’s perspective matters. Glenn isn’t just drawing up plays – he’s lived them. Drafted by the Jets in 1994, he spent eight seasons in green and white, earning Pro Bowl honors and snagging 24 interceptions. When he breaks down technique or demands maximum effort, it carries weight – he’s demonstrating what he once executed at an All-Pro level.

Johnson’s comments highlight what makes Glenn unique among current NFL head coaches. Few leaders can combine Xs-and-Os knowledge with firsthand experience of what it takes to succeed in New York’s pressure cooker. That hard-earned credibility gives his messages extra resonance in the locker room. But here’s the catch—Glenn’s credibility has an expiration date. Players will tolerate the media blackout and tough love… if the wins follow. The Jets’ 2025 schedule is brutal, and no amount of camaraderie offsets another last-place finish.

For now, though, Glenn’s playing every card right. He’s got Woody Johnson focused on soccer in London, Schefter complaining about unreturned calls, and young stars like Jermaine Johnson openly vouching for him. That’s more than Robert Saleh ever achieved. The question isn’t whether Glenn can command respect—he already does. It’s whether respect translates to results. Because in New York, even the most likable coaches get chewed up.