Aaron Glenn Sends Cryptic Message on Aaron Rodgers as Justin Fields Embraces New Role at Jets

The entire league had its eyes glued on Aaron Rodgers, waiting for his decision after the “contentious meeting” with the Jets, like watching The Bachelor handing out its final rose. That suspense finally ended when the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed the prize, signing Rodgers to a one-year deal. Fans are already circling the date for what promises to be a high-stakes showdown between the two teams once the 2025 season kicks off, as this signing follows what can only be described as an ugly football divorce.

Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the New York Jets never lived up to expectations. He was released in March by the head coach, Aaron Glenn, and general manager Darren Mougey. Rodgers had joined the Jets in 2023 but missed most of his debut season due to a torn Achilles. He returned in 2024 and started every game, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. However, his 11 interceptions and a 48.1 QBR, ranked 25th out of 32, told a different story. The Jets’ offense sputtered, ranking 24th in scoring, and finished the year 5-12.

His release didn’t surprise many. The numbers never matched the hype. The result? A dramatic dismissal and soured relationship. And now, days later, fans are finally getting a public update on the strained relationship of Aaron Glenn and Rodgers after Zack Rosenblatt shared a post on X. It featured Glenn’s thoughts on the Week 1 face-off: “We have 17 really good games we’ve gotta play. I’m looking forward to playing all of them.” The comment remained neutral, not revealing the lingering tension between the former quarterback and head coach. The grudge game is set for Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.

Glenn is not the only one preparing for this fiery matchup. Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson spoke on Rodgers at minicamp. “Obviously, I’m excited, he’s excited,” he said. “It was a pleasure having him around and stuff like that and I wish him the best, but when I get between those lines, there’s no friends.” The game is shaping up to be personal. Players are ready to go all in from the opening snap.

Despite parting ways with Rodgers, the Jets are not alone in their offensive lead. The front office has added new firepower to revamp the offense. With fresh talent and returning stars, they aim to leave last season’s struggles behind and set a new tone in 2025.

Justin Field is the Jets’ newly found young talent

Now, even though Rodgers had a disappointing tenure in New York, his talent is undeniable. The future Hall of Famer has earned four NFL MVP awards, a Super Bowl MVP, and a Super Bowl title. With 10 Pro Bowl nods, he also ranks in the top five in career touchdown passes. While these accolades had not translated into numbers or wins for the Jets, it was proof enough that he earned his cookie points in experience and mentorship role. With his dismissal, the vacuum was quickly filled with young legs, even though some claim it’s on the verge of collapse.

The Jets have shifted toward youth at quarterback, signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal. The move signals their intent to develop a dynamic passer who can also lead the offense. Fields is ready for that challenge. “Guys were looking for a leader to step up on offense, so I was glad to receive that role,” he told reporters. Though new to the locker room, Fields is quickly gaining traction with teammates and embracing his role.

Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has taken notice of the early impact. When asked about Fields, Engstrand said, “This guy is just a workaholic. He comes in early, he’s here late, and he’s trying to digest everything and download all the information and do things the right way.” That commitment has made an immediate impression within the facility and added optimism about what he can bring on game day.

Fields has a proven track record. Drafted 11th overall in 2021, he set the NFL’s single-game rushing record for quarterbacks in 2022, logging 178 yards against the Dolphins. In 2024, he helped the Steelers to a 10-7 record while posting career-highs in both completion percentage and passer rating. These numbers offer the Jets’ front office enough confidence that Fields could be the long-term answer.

Fields is most dangerous when throwing on the move. He continues to rank among the league’s elite dual-threat signal-callers. Despite New York’s ground-heavy scheme, the Jets will eventually have to lean on Fields’ passing ability to reach their ceiling. He has impressed early with his attitude and preparation, but consistent playmaking and victories are what will truly win over the Jets faithful