Aaron Glenn to Give Up on RB Days After Publicly Rejecting Trade Rumors

Another offseason, another swirl of trade rumors surrounding the Jets. After a disappointing season, New York is clearly weighing all options. Some potential moves would be predictable – veteran players on expiring deals could bring back draft capital. But others? Those would raise eyebrows across the league. The most curious whispers involve one of their most exciting young playmakers – a player Aaron Glenn publicly backed just days ago. If these rumors gain steam, it could signal a dramatic shift in the team’s approach. For now, all eyes are on Florham Park as the front office plays its cards close to the vest.

So, what’s brewing in New York? Well, here’s the bombshell no Jets fan wanted to hear. Despite Aaron Glenn’s recent insistence that Breece Hall wasn’t going anywhere, the Jets are seriously considering trading their star running back if their season goes sideways. Multiple reports now confirm what many feared – if New York stumbles out of playoff contention by midseason, Hall could become prime trade bait. ESPN’s Rich Cimini dropped the telling quote. “If they fall out of contention, Hall will be a prime candidate to be dealt.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This isn’t just speculation anymore. The writing’s on the wall when you read between Glenn’s own words. Remember when he gushed about the team’s young RB trio last week? Turns out that wasn’t just coach speak – the organization genuinely believes rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis might be ready sooner than expected.

Here’s what makes this especially brutal for Jets fans: Hall was supposed to be the centerpiece of their run-first offense. Now? He’s potentially on borrowed time. Teams like the Cowboys or Pats would likely jump at the chance to acquire a 24-year-old home run hitter. Especially if the Jets are willing to sell low coming off a down year.

The real question isn’t just – will they trade him? But ‘why the sudden change of heart?’ One week Glenn’s praising Hall, the next the organization’s reportedly ready to cut bait. Something doesn’t add up – and Jets faithful deserve answers before their most explosive weapon gets shipped out of town.

Aaron Glenn’s broken promise to Breece Hall

Just weeks ago, Aaron Glenn made it crystal clear where Breece Hall stood with the New York Jets. The HC personally called his star RB during the draft chaos to shut down swirling trade rumors, delivering a message that should’ve put the situation to rest, “Breece, I don’t want to trade you. I want you to be here. You’re going to be here, you’re our running back.” Hall’s relief was palpable when recounting the conversation: “At first, I just kind of like, OK, we’ll just see what happens. And then, AG called me… It meant a lot.” The Jets even doubled down with a public statement confirming Hall’s place on the roster. Case closed – until it wasn’t.

Now, in a whiplash-inducing pivot, Glenn’s stance appears to be softening. Despite that emphatic vote of confidence, insider reports reveal the Jets are already weighing Hall’s future, with ESPN’s Rich Cimini noting the organization could flip him at the deadline “if they fall out of contention.” The dissonance is jarring. Glenn’s early-May reassurance now reads like a placeholder, a temporary Band-Aid slapped on a situation the Jets knew might evolve.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hall, once touted as the centerpiece of their run-first offense, now finds himself in no-man’s land: too talented to bench, too expensive to extend, and too intriguing for rival GMs to ignore. What changed? The subtext reads like a cold reality check. Hall’s post-injury struggles, his looming contract demands, and the emergence of cheaper alternatives have quietly reshaped the Jets’ calculus. Glenn’s initial call wasn’t a lie – it was just overtaken by the NFL’s cutthroat timeline, where today’s cornerstone becomes tomorrow’s trade chip the moment the wins don’t follow.

For Hall, the whiplash must sting. That private call from Glenn – the one that made him feel “really good” now rings hollow as the same coach greenlights internal talks about dealing with him. The NFL’s oldest lesson strikes again: In this league, promises expire faster than rookie contracts.