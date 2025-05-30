Aaron Glenn Unhappy With Justin Fields & Players Amid Tough Blow to Jets in Roster Rankings

During the Aaron Rodgers chaos, Aaron Glenn was that steady voice that took over a divided locker room. And he made it obvious from the start that Justin Fields was his guy. Fields was more than just Rodgers’ substitute. He was the anti-Rodgers. Glenn said in response to a question about Fields’ impact earlier this offseason, which seemed to be a subtle swipe at the former MVP, “He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback, he’s just trying to be himself. Whatever comes with that, comes with it. He’s not trying to impress anybody.”

At the end of Rodgers’ Jets career, Glenn told him that he didn’t want to “look out at a team meeting and see guys looking back at you.” A discussion meant to clear the air between the two ended in Rodgers storming off in anger in just 15 minutes. So when Glenn signed Fields, he was bringing in more than just a quarterback. He was trying to completely change the team’s identity. But now? There’s smoke coming off that new identity. And Glenn’s tone is shifting.

The Jets, on Wednesday, held one of their OTA sessions. And Glenn wasn’t 6pleased with what he saw. Especially about his new-look offense and the team’s general energy. According to a report from Jets Videos (@snyjets), Glenn informed the entire squad that the energy was unacceptable. Even Fields admitted, “He didn’t like our practice. And after practice he told us straight up how he felt.” That isn’t a casual remark. That’s your hand-picked quarterback expressing annoyance from a head coach who has been fully committed to raising the bar.

When asked by reporters what he liked best about his coach, Fields continued to speak highly of Glenn: “I think he’s one of the realest coaches I’ve ever played for. He’s not going to beat around the bush.” For Fields, Glenn’s strategy is the cornerstone of what this team is attempting to create, not noise. “I think just that clear communication, that trust…I think that’s what we need. He comes in here each and every day with energy and passion, and I think that feeds off to the whole team…and he pushes us each and every single day,” Fields added.

Strong words, but they only work when the team responds. At the moment, Glenn’s tone raises the possibility of a gap between what’s being said and what’s being done. And the gap seems to be widening. Although Fields had a couple of standout moments at practice, including a strike to Garrett Wilson and some impressive footwork on planned runs. But this week wasn’t about output. It had to do with culture. And it’s obvious that Glenn feels it’s not where it needs to be.

Justin Fields or bust? The Jets hit rock bottom in roster rankings

As if that wasn’t a harsh reminder of reality, Pro Football Focus delivered the blow Thursday morning. The Jets were ranked No. 28 out of 32 teams in their annual NFL roster rankings. Yes, the Jets team that publicly declared the Rodgers saga ended, reorganised its coaching staff, and brought in a new quarterback. Now, suddenly, they have a worse ranking than teams with rosters that are in the middle of rebuilding and questionable quarterback plans.

PFF cited the usual: an offensive line that hasn’t been tested yet, a strong defense, and a wild-card QB, Justin Fields. The site stated bluntly, “Fields has never been a top-20 quarterback in PFF overall grade in any of his four seasons… It’s Fields or bust.” Translation? Fields can either be the biggest hope or the biggest gamble for the Jets. The report also hinted at the lack of support around him, pointing out that the receiving corps is “underwhelming” outside of Garrett Wilson and that the offense would be well advised to “tap into Fields’ rushing ability as much as possible.” Translation: The talent appeals to us. The setup? Not so much.

For a team that recently spent a lot of money to erase the Rodgers era and start over, the ranking is like a punch in the gut. The Panthers, Saints, Titans, and Browns were the only teams with lower rankings. Glenn’s midweek annoyance is all the more apparent because of this type of outside pressure. He is aware that every choice, every drive, and every third down Fields doesn’t convert will be scrutinised. There is very little room for error, and it begins right now.