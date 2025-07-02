Aaron Rodgers Can’t Trust DK Metcalf Already as Mike Tomlin Wants Another WR Signing, Says Insider

“Obviously, as your roster evolves – we didn’t bring Aaron in here and sign DK for all that money to go run the wishbone.” Steelers’ OC, Arthur Smith, has made a promise of a pass-heavy game between DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers this season. The two had even connected outside the building to get some throws in and get in sync. But with all the promise they bring to this year’s offense, there’s still a gaping hole in Metcalf’s plays that looks like a big red flag.

For AR8 to ball out in his final NFL season, there are a few boxes that need to be checked by his weapons. From quick low throws of a go-ball to the signature back-shoulder throw, precision and timing are everything for Rodgers. But as Mina Kimes and Robert Mays see it, the Metcalf-Rodgers combo may not be able to pull that off, especially in clutch moments. Let’s break it down.

On The Mina Kimes show, Kimes and Mays discussed DK Metcalf at great length. As Kimes sees it, there’s potential for Rodgers and Metcalf to click and ball out. Go-balls, slants, and hitches are things that fit perfectly in Metcalf’s route running. “I’m thinking of the slants in particular. He’s really good at using his big body to box out DBs and get you a first down.” But if there’s a red flag for DK, it’s that he’s not always where you need him to be. As Kimes further adds, “the other piece of this is the nuance and timing aspect of it, which is if you had to give one ding on DK, that would be it for me. There’s just a lot of moments where Geno Smith clearly thought he was going to be one place he wasn’t. Sometimes high leverage situations… Yeah, that’s a problem.”

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf during minicamp at their South Side facility.

Last season, back with the Seahawks, there was at least one instance where Geno Smith laid it on Metcalf for an Int. If Metcalf had cut a better route to the ball, the defender wouldn’t have snagged it. This year, Metcalf will have to work on the timing and sharper routes to be exactly where his QB wants him to be. Robert Mays agreed that DK will be able to contribute to the slants. But the back shoulder games will be the pain point. Mays also pointed out that connection and communication have the biggest keys to Rodgers’ success with his receivers. But for Metcalf, “I just think DK Metcalf has struggled to become that sort of player where you can rely on him that way.”

While Aaron Rodgers is all for playing with Metcalf right now, that tide could turn very quickly in the season. Think back to Rodgers’ last season with the Jets. As Zack Rosenblatt recently reported, Rodgers wasn’t quite happy with Garrett Wilson. The two would often take digs at each other during pressers. As Rosenblatt had put it, “Privately, Rodgers complained about Wilson’s tendency to freelance on routes, and there was frustration from Wilson – and others – about how Rodgers was funneling targets to Davante Adams, shying away from running the ball and ignoring Wilson in the red zone.” If your routes don’t sit well with A-Rod, he will simply choose a new target to ball with. For Metcalf, who struggles with timing his positions, that might be a red flag in the making for Rodgers. In that case, who’d be the secondary target?

Since George Pickens went to Dallas, the Steelers have been in need of WR strength in the roster. Metcalf remains the clear WR1 right now. But Mike Tomlin and the front office might also be on the lookout for another WR to add to their roster.

Mike Tomlin’s WR2 for Aaron Rodgers in the works?

For A-Rod, DK Metcalf was one of the biggest reasons for him joining Steel City. As the QB had notably said, “He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had and just the kind of person that he is.” But just Metcalf alone won’t be the solution to the WR room. The Steelers are loaded up on tight ends, but they also need a WR2. As Brian Batko put it on The North Shore Drive podcast recently, the Steelers may be on the lookout for yet another TE, along with a WR. “I think they do want another guy at that position and certainly another pass catcher as well.” So, who will it be?

Before A-Rod joined the Steelers, Gary Davenport had noted there’s a possibility of them signing Allen Lazard to the roster. As Davenport had put it, “The reasoning is simple… Just about everyone expects Aaron Rodgers to eventually land in the Steel City. Rodgers likes to throw to receivers he has history with… That’s how Lazard would up in New York to begin with.” His entire career, Lazard built a rapport as one of Aaron Rodgers’ key weapons. He first played with A-Rod in the Packers and eventually moved to the Jets to join his old QB. The connection and familiarity these two share would go a great length to translate into downs on the field. So, a similar move to Pittsburgh may not be ruled out either.

Chris Carter from the Locked on Steelers podcast has also noted recently that Lazard could be a part of the Steelers’ equation. “Now it wouldn’t [be] past them to still try to bring Allen Lazard in at some point.” Free agent Tyler Boy has also noted that he would be down for playing in Steel City. His family is notably in Pittsburgh, and he’s also “real cool with [coach Mike] Tomlin.” The Steelers have just brought on Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from Miami. With the defense all set, how long before Tomlin adds a piece for the offense as well?