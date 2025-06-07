Aaron Rodgers ‘Destined’ to be Replaced by Top QB With NFL-Worst Stat Before Benching, Says ESPN Reporter

The NFL has a way of writing scripts even Hollywood wouldn’t dare pitch. Remember JaMarcus Russell’s cannon arm dissolving in Oakland? Or Ryan Leaf’s promise curdling in San Diego? History whispers that top picks either soar like eagles or vanish like smoke. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, a different kind of quarterback drama unfolds. Aaron Rodgers, the ageless gunslinger with four MVPs and a 102.6 career passer rating (highest ever), is a legend. But legends eventually sunset.

His one-year deal feels like a bridge. The Steelers, armed with a surprising $31.8 million in cap space and a roster boasting game-wreckers like T.J. Watt ($30.4 M cap hit) and new weapon DK Metcalf, are built to win now. Yet, the future under center remains murky. Right now, in Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson feels perilously close to the latter – and an unlikely savior might be waiting 400 miles northeast, clad in black and gold.

Could Richardson, the benched Colt with generational athleticism but baffling inaccuracy, truly be the heir apparent in a city that worships Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger? “I’ve never seen anyone more destined to be in the 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition than Anthony Richardson,” declared Kevin Clark of ESPN, dropping a truth bomb that sent shockwaves through the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clark’s reasoning cuts deep into the Colts’ current chaos. Richardson, the electric No. 4 pick just a year ago, finds himself holding an NFL-worst stat line nobody covets: a 44.4% completion rate in 2024. That staggering inefficiency, coupled with his jarring admission of subbing out of a game because he was “tired”—a move veteran center Ryan Kelly bluntly called “not the standard”—led to his benching this week. The cavalry? Joe Flacco, riding in once more.

Clark paints a grim picture of Richardson’s trajectory in Indy, comparing his scant 348 career pass attempts to infamous busts: “Jake Locker had a few more than Anthony Richardson. That’s the area of the pool that Anthony Richardson is in right now. So he needs to play more football.” The Colts’ signing of Daniel Jones to a $14 million deal screams short-term desperation, not long-term faith. “You don’t give Daniel Jones $14,000,000 unless he’s in a competition. Alright? That’s the way quarterback salaries work in this league,” Clark noted, implying Richardson’s days as Indy’s unquestioned future might be over before they truly began.

Front office pressure for wins—‘job preservation,’ Clark calls it—means gambling on Richardson’s development—the same guy who scored a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score at the Combine, becoming the literal ‘best athlete the quarterback position has ever seen there’—feels like a luxury the Colts can’t afford.

The Steel City beckons: Rodgers and the reset factory

Rodgers and Steelers? The fit is tantalizing, indeed, like a perfectly thrown deep ball into double coverage. Pittsburgh’s identity, forged in the fires of the city’s steel mills, demands resilience. Richardson possesses the raw tools. The 4.43-second 40-yard dash, the 40.5-inch vertical, the 635 career rushing yards, and 10 rushing TDs showcase his ‘unicorn’ athleticism. Imagine that talent honed within Arthur Smith’s run-centric, play-action offense. That’s a system craving a dynamic dual-threat QB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Smith, known for his ‘Artistic Smashmouth’ philosophy demanding physicality from every player (‘We preach effort and finish. And I’ll die on this hill’), might be the perfect, no-nonsense coach to unlock Richardson’s discipline and consistency, elements glaringly absent in Indy.

Clark churning his verdict “I’m looking at this, and I’m seeing a training camp where Daniel Jones will probably start with the ones… They’re not gonna wanna take a flyer on Anthony Richardson and say, hey. Let’s hope he develops… I just don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

Seasons Played 20 (2005–2024) 2 (2023–2024) Games Played 248 15 Pass Attempts 8,245 348 Completions 5,369 176 Completion % 65.1% 50.6% Passing Yards 62,952 2,391 Passing TDs 503 11 Interceptions 116 13 Passer Rating 102.6 67.8 Rushing Yards 3,573 635 Rushing TDs 35 10 Fumbles (Lost) 97 (41) 12 (4)

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers boasts a Hall of Fame–caliber résumé. His consistency and efficiency have been hallmarks of his two-decade career. Anthony Richardson, though early in his career, has demonstrated dual-threat capabilities. Clark’s prophecy hinges on a simple truth: Richardson needs a reset. Pittsburgh offers stability, a legendary defensive backbone, and an offensive scheme craving his unique skills. The parallels are poetic. Rodgers himself, once the heir waiting behind Brett Favre, knows the weight of expectation. Could he become the mentor Richardson desperately needs?

The Steelers, a franchise synonymous with finding diamonds in the rough and valuing toughness above all, might be the only place capable of polishing this uniquely raw, frustratingly brilliant gem. Winter is coming for Rodgers in Pittsburgh. Moreover, Anthony Richardson, surprisingly cast aside in Indy, might just be the unexpected spring thaw waiting in the wings. The Terrible Towels could wave for a very different kind of hero.