Aaron Rodgers Emerges As Potential Tony Romo Replacement After CBS Places Cowboys Legend on Indefinite Leave

CBS has placed Tony Romo on indefinite leave following his DUI arrest in Milwaukee on July 23, 2026, creating a major void in its lead NFL booth. With Romo sidelined, speculation has already begun about who could replace him. Awful Announcing’s Brandon Contes suggested that Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers may be a long‑term target for CBS once he retires.

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Rodgers might follow the path of former rival Tom Brady, who joined FOX on a $375 million contract but delayed his debut until fall 2024. That precedent shows how networks pursue elite quarterbacks for marquee analyst roles, even if they take time to transition.

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Romo was never CBS’s Brady equivalent, and J.J. Watt, who is currently working alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson, isn’t positioned as his permanent replacement. That leaves CBS searching for a star voice to anchor its flagship NFL coverage.

Rodgers, who joined the Steelers in 2024 and has said 2026 will be his final season, has given mixed signals about broadcasting. On ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show in January 2026, he said, “You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV.” Yet Brady once made similar comments before eventually embracing the booth.

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Brady explained his delay on The Herd with Colin Cowherd by saying, “I wanted to take some time to really learn, become efficient, and make sure I don’t rush into anything.” But the lucrative contract and “brand ambassador” role ultimately motivated the move.

Aaron Rodgers’ past interest in a TV host role and his “polarizing” nature

Rodgers previously lobbied for a full‑time hosting job on ‘Jeopardy!‘ in 2021 after Alex Trebek’s passing. “Hosting the show has always been a dream of mine… It’s like my second dream job,” he told Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland.

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But Rodgers’ polarizing media appearances raise concerns. Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod noted his January 2024 comments on The Pat McAfee Show linking Jimmy Kimmel to Jeffrey Epstein drew legal threats, raising questions about his ability to maintain decorum on network TV.

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Still, calling Sunday NFL games focuses strictly on football. Live coverage leaves little room for tangents, and Rodgers’ preparation and elite IQ could shine in that setting.

So while CBS has not confirmed any interest, Rodgers has emerged in speculation as a potential long‑term replacement for Romo once he retires.