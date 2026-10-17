Aaron Rodgers’ Final Year Gives Steelers Rookie Rare Opportunity to Avoid Stagnation, per Former Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers have significant problems at wide receiver. Though Aaron Rodgers has shown promising performances ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he faces the tall task of building chemistry with younger receivers, as injuries consume certain experienced WRs. One silver lining in this has been rookie Germie Bernard getting a great opportunity to be seen and get all the divine learning he can from his future Hall of Famer QB and avoid “hitting the rookie wall.”

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“He’s (Germie Bernard) so fortunate to have Aaron Rodgers in for a vet to come in and take this time to teach him how to do this because this is such a ginormous part of being a successful NFL player,” former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams said Friday on the Steelers Blitz podcast. “…This will also prevent Germie Bernard from hitting the rookie wall. Aaron Rodgers keep quizzing him and keeping his mental engaged is gonna help him break through that wall because he’s gonna be focused.”

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But what is this “rookie wall” that Williams was talking about? This is essentially a theory that rookies who look promising during the early games of the season start to lose their fire by the end of it because it turns out to be the busiest year of their life, as Williams put it.

“Sometimes when NFL players come from college, it’s the whole year of football,” he added. “Like you really don’t take a break. You get right out of college season, you go right into training for the NFL, then you have the draft, you have rookie minicamp, you have training camp, OTAs and all the stuff, and you go right into the NFL season. That’s full gauntlet because it’s the longer season you’ve ever played in your life.”

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One such example of a rookie season that went downhill is that of Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. He was picked 19th overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and recorded a massive 938 yards, 63 receptions, and six touchdowns. However, 677 of the 938 yards came in the first nine games of the season. After Week 10, he had only one game with more than 42 receiving yards.

But for Bernard, the lack of experience is not a problem, as he is being actively prepped by the four-time MVP QB, with Bernard saying that Rodgers “interrogates me every single week” during their offensive meeting.

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But when did this healthy interrogation begin? Well, the Steelers have not been the best of the bunch, especially with a string of injuries affecting their offense in Week 5, including starting receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is out for “multiple weeks” due to a foot injury.

Pittman’s absence is what made Rodgers and the team show trust in the rookie receiver. He recorded six catches for 80 yards on nine targets in their 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts, passing the test with flying colors. Steelers wide receivers coach Adam Henry said that Bernard has “great football brain, football IQ,” while quarterbacks coach Tom Arth said that Bernard was the topic of discussion among the QBs, and that he could “call the plays just like a quarterback would.”

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But this doesn’t seem to be the end of what Bernard could achieve under Rodgers’ guidance, given that he’ll get plenty more chances to further establish his name as a WR3.

Germie Bernard understands what Aaron Rodgers demands from the receivers

We understand it can be overwhelming when you’re playing in one of the biggest franchises in the NFL and under the guidance of a Super Bowl champion. With that QB being Aaron Rodgers, who is always looking for perfection, things can start to get a little dicey, especially when you’re a rookie. But Bernard seems to understand what Rodgers needs.

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“What I’ve learned from that is he wants us to be prepared in what we’re doing and what we’re gonna see,” Bernard said on the Christian Kuntz Podcast. “What do we have in a game plan so we can play fast and everything like that.”

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This isn’t the only thing that has put him in the position he is in currently. Bernard can gel so well with Rodgers because of his fearless attitude, which helps keep his nerves calm.

“A lot of people would come in and be afraid of him,” Bernard explained. “He’s a great quarterback and Hall of Fame and everything, but I look at him how I look at everybody else. From everybody he gets, ‘Oh my gosh, Aaron Rodgers.’ I’m like, ‘What’s up, eight? What up, bro?'”

Now, with the Week 6 game close on Sunday, Bernard will get even more opportunities to showcase his talent, as both Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek got injured during the Colts game. This opens a wide window for the rookie receiver to further make his presence felt, and Rodgers is already liking what he sees.

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“He’s been getting better,” Rodgers said, noting that Bernard doesn’t repeat mistakes. “He asked the right questions, and I think he’s becoming a little bit more prepared and dialed in. It’s just confidence. When a young player starts playing with confidence, you see the potential of a player. And I thought last week was a good step in that direction.”

The Steelers next march on against the trembling Buccaneers on Sunday, who have dialed in their first win against the Dallas Cowboys and improved to 1-4 in Week 5.