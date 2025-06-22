Aaron Rodgers Gets 4-Word Message From DeShon Elliott Months After Steelers DB Dissed 4x MVP

Two undeniable facts have Nation buzzing: Mike Tomlin‘s never suffered a losing season, and Aaron Rodgers will be under center in 2025. Not everyone in the Steel City is celebrating either reality. The future Hall of Fame QB has always been a polarizing figure – his outspoken nature and perceived arrogance rubbing many players the wrong way. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott didn’t mince words back in February when rumors of Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh first swirled. On Instagram, he fired off a savage response: “Leave his ass at the retirement home.” It was blunt. Brutal. And instantly viral.

Elliott, known for his hard-nosed play and honesty, had already been vocal in past years about his issues with Rodgers. “I don’t like the way he’s been talking about my guys… The way he carries himself, I don’t like that,” he once said. So when Pittsburgh handed Elliott a two-year, $12.5 million deal this offseason — a reward for his strong 2024 campaign (82 tackles, 1 INT) — the locker room dynamic instantly became one of the most intriguing subplots of the Rodgers signing. Would Rodgers remember? Would Elliott relent?

What happened next caught everyone off guard. Just one week after his viral retirement-home jab, Elliott was spotted in a photo with Rodgers — all smiles at California’s Proactive Sports Performance gym. The caption? “Who retires first?” The irony wasn’t lost on anyone. And now, the most unexpected moment of all.

DeShon Elliott taking to X singing praises of his new QB: “Arod the homie, inshallah !!!!!” Quickly corrected to: “mashallah !!”

The tweet — a mix of slang, religious expression, and familiarity — sparked reactions across NFL Twitter. “Inshallah” (God willing) and “mashallah” (what God has willed) are Arabic phrases often used to express admiration or blessings. Coming from Elliott, it felt like more than a casual shout-out. It felt like a peace offering.

The unexpected bromance: Aaron Rodgers & his former foe

How does a player go from “retirement home” to “homie” in four months? Sometimes, it’s just the NFL doing what the NFL does best — forcing elite competitors to find common ground. Elliott and Rodgers were spotted training together in February, long before the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers made the deal official.

Whatever happened during those workouts clearly shifted the vibe. Whether it was Rodgers’ intensity, his approach to leadership, or just mutual respect earned in real time, Elliott seemed to walk away with a different perspective. That quiet February détente paid dividends. By the time the signing became official, a potential locker-room rift had already been patched.

The Steelers have long been known for their no-nonsense locker room culture. Mike Tomlin sets the tone, and veterans follow suit. Elliott’s rapid about-face might be evidence of that culture at work — or maybe just two pros realizing they want the same thing: wins.

For Rodgers, it’s another chapter in a complicated legacy. The on-field talent has never been questioned. But winning over a new locker room? That’s a different battle altogether. If Elliott’s tweet is any indication, that battle might already be over.

And just like that, a storyline that once screamed controversy might now be the NFL’s latest unexpected bromance. From trash talk to trust — in this league, all it takes is time, a few reps, and sometimes… just four words.