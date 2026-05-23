Aaron Rodgers Has Already Put Steelers “Locker Room on Notice” Amid Retirement Decision, Says NFL Insider

This is it. That was what Aaron Rodgers said about the 2026 season being his final one, after signing his one-year extension on May 19. Even though he’s here after already having called it last year, there seems to be an air of finality this time. With this declaration, the Steelers are going to be put under a microscope for the entirety of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have to be game for this.

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“By saying, ‘Yeah, this is it,’ this also puts the rest of that locker room on notice,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I need everything out of all of you because this is it. This is the last run. Aaron, again, he thinks through these things before he says them. Maybe he’s just absolutely telling the truth, and there’s not more to it than that.

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“He says it publicly. But he means it so that everybody in that locker room hears it,” Pelissero continued. “‘This is it, guys. 2026 is my final year. I am not back for money, I’m not back for publicity. I’m back to win it all right now. So, whatever you got, leave it all on the field. Do it for yourselves. But know that I’m doing the same for you.’ To men, this is all about Rogers trying to create this beautiful ending.”

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 celebrates a touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_067 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Pittsburgh has to ensure that Rodgers and Co. don’t make the same mistakes they did last year. They’ve bolstered the passing attack by bringing in Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. There’s also rookie Germie Bernard, who is going to have a gala time catching passes from someone like Rodgers. Adding DK Metcalf into the mix, there’s a lot to like from the Pittsburgh offense. There’s also RB Rico Dowdle to look forward to.

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The Steelers and Rodgers know what’s at stake here. Both parties caught a break after joining hands – the Steelers were able to reach the playoffs, and the QB scripted a great comeback after a bad year with the New York Jets. To keep that momentum going, even just for this year, was a crucial task for the franchise’s top brass. Everyone else on the roster also has to buy into the fact that Rodgers is the reason they will have a shot at postseason action.

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“I was happy to see him back, obviously to have our leader back from last year, kind of having a year with him and kind of learning from him,” the Steelers’ offensive tackle Tony Fautanu said. “We kind of just picked up where we left off.”

“He made a couple of great throws,” Pittman said on Monday after Pittsburgh’s first OTA, per SteelersNow.com’s Alan Saunders. “I was like ‘Wow, I’m really playing with Aaron.'”

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With Rodgers back in the picture for the Steelers, the team is now at +5,000 odds with the DraftKings Sportsbook for winning the Super Bowl. They are far from being the favorite, but the QB’s return alone moved the number by 2,000 in favor of the Steelers. If Rodgers, who will turn 43 this year, decided to come back, it’s because he’s eyeing the final prize.

“Rodgers, of course, isn’t coming back for that type of send-off for his last dance,” USA Today’s Jarrett Bell wrote for Channel 3000. “He came back to make news by riding off on a much bigger stage. Like now or never.”

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The last time he went to the Super Bowl, he had coach Mike McCarthy guiding him. With their reunion at Pittsburgh, maybe the team becomes this year’s New England Patriots, shocking the whole league.

Aaron Rodgers came back because of Mike McCarthy

“I love Mike [Tomlin]. I really appreciate the opportunity to come in last year and love my experience with him,” Rodgers said as he recalled his decision to hang his cleats in 2025. “I thought when he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him. I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh. But when the decision was made to hire Mike [McCarthy], I started to open my mind back up to coming back.”

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Rodgers arrived at Pittsburgh’s camp in May this year, but he shouldn’t have a hard time catching up. He’s worked with McCarthy for 13 years and knows practically everything that the head coach can roll out. Rodgers’ best years were under him, and so was the case for McCarthy. They are both looking for redemption here.

Aaron Rodgers finished 2025 with a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans. He also ended it with an interception, which the Texans took for a touchdown. It would have been pretty unceremonious for Rodgers if he’d stepped away from football with an end like that. This had to be done in a better way, and he’ll be hoping that the Steelers will meet him halfway.