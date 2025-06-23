Aaron Rodgers Has Already Set Conditions For Next Season as Mike Tomlin Prepares For New QB, Says Steelers Insider

Heading into the 2025 season, Mike Tomlin did not want Mason Rudolph as the only answer to his QB dilemma. And now, after months of speculation, it’s Aaron Rodgers who’ll line up under center in Pittsburgh. A one-year fix? Probably. A massive sigh of relief in the Steel City? Absolutely. But what comes next still feels wide open. Just ask Stephen A. Smith, who didn’t mince words: “If Shedeur Sanders ends up being better this season—he goes out there and balls—I am going to be p*ssed.” Then came the real kicker: “Because the Steelers could have drafted him… If ownership didn’t influence their decision.”

Crying a river won’t help now. They have made their choice. AR8 will be calling the shots. And guess what? On his terms. On the June 23 edition of the Locked on Steelers podcast, Chris Carter discussed the 2026 draft and A-Rod’s future after this season. What would it take for Rodgers to stick around with the Steelers for another year? As Carter saw it, “It would take him playing really well, the Steelers playing really well, those two things meshing, and him saying, ‘Hey, you know what? I want to run this back.’ And the team saying, ‘You know what? We’d like to run it back with you, but we’re also still getting that quarterback next year because that is the ultimate plan.’”

Rodgers will have to put up a performance worthy of his MVP days, combine that with the whole team balling out. And if all goes well this season, we might just see A-Rod in black and gold again for the ‘26 season. He won’t be their future, though.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061007 ARCHIExCARPENTER

AD

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Brett Favre, Rodgers came to the Jets with a mission to lead a charge towards glory. But that campaign got cut short in the first game itself back in 2023. Come ‘24, things didn’t look good at the beginning. As Rodgers kept getting picked off, people wondered if the old Packers glory was gone. The 5-12 season by the Jets didn’t help things. Was that the end of the Rodgers era? Maybe. We can’t expect a long-haired AR12 to return. But he has the chance to hang his cleats with a good taste, not a sour one, as Carter noted.

But the front office is prepared for anything. As Carter put it, “The Steelers are keeping their options open. They’re staying available to be able to make moves, be shifty, and I think that’s something that’s good that Omar Khan is doing…” The QB spot is the trickiest to fix in the NFL, and while Rodgers is here to throw darts, not coach (at least, not yet), Carter believes the team could get their franchise QB at last in ‘26 “if you get the draft right.”

And with the way things are developing in Steel City, Mike Tomlin may already be on the lookout for their next star under center. But who will that be?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tomlin’s QB plans for the future

Aaron Rodgers is all for Steel City right now, and not just for playing himself. He’s already giving all his energy to mentoring rookie QB Will Howard for the league. As Howard himself had noted, “He’s been awesome to be so far. Aaron has been so willing to help me. He’s like, ‘Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there.’”

Even Rodgers is on the same page as he said, “I’m gonna be with him every single day in every single meeting… found my seat next to him.” So, Will Howard develops under Aaron Rodgers. And if anything goes south, Mason Rudolph will be ready for his chance. But what about when Rodgers’ contract is up?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tomlin always keeps tabs on players he sees potential in. While we don’t yet know who he’s eyeing for next year, chances are he’s already made his picks. Depending on how this season goes, the ‘26 draft could be where the Steelers finally resolve their QB woes. For Chris Carter, the No. 1 potential guy in the draft next year would be LaNorris Sellers, the South Carolina QB. There are other major names like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Carson Beck, and Cade Kulbnik that bring a lot of promise.

When the time comes around, it may be Will Howard’s chance to shine. And if any of the QB draft class for next year makes it to Steel City, the competition will kick into high gear. Depending on their performance, the next face of the franchise could be Howard or the upcoming rookie. For now, Howard is not out of that race. And with Aaron Rodgers’ guidance, he might just evolve into an MVP of his own accord.