Aaron Rodgers Has No Answer for Jets Slander So Brutal, It Deserves a Flag for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The New York Era of Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be a story of redemption. Instead, it’s become a public roast. At the last meeting the Jets had with him, they made A-Rod fly across the country on his “own dime” for a 15-minute meeting. And the result of the meeting? Rodgers was told that he’s being cut from the roster. “I walked out of there…I don’t want any part of that. It was already a debacle.” After a season of reruns following one featuring just four snaps of the ball and one of the Achilles, and zero playoff appearances, Jets fans are not just angry but also becoming downright disrespectful.

And Rodgers? Like it’s Gotham’s open mic night, he’s out here podcasting with guys who are disparaging his former workplace. The worst part is that this isn’t the first time it’s gone wrong on the microphone. Rodgers was dismissing legacy talk on the YNK Podcast just a few weeks before, like someone allergic to accountability. He shrugged off the type of query that most quarterbacks use to boast about their Hall of Fame dreams. And now he drops another brutal take on the Jets.

In the most recent episode of the YNK Podcast, a fan threw a brutal haymaker: “First thing, Aaron Rodgers, thank you for making me a lot of money on DraftKings, that’s for the Packers, not the Jets, though let’s get that right.” Oh no. Before Rodgers could even pretend to laugh, Mike, the co-host and long-time friend, said, “Yeah, f— the Jets.” Rodgers? Crickets. No correction. Not even a slight reaction. There was only an awkward stillness that seemed to scream, ‘I know. I have been there.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago October 31, 2024: East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 reacts to wide receiver Garrett Wilson 5 one handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the second half during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. /CSM East Rutherford USA – ZUMAc04_ 20241031_zma_c04_044 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

AD

If we look at it plainly, it seems like a normal reaction. But if we dig deeper, the subtle ache of that roast seemed more intense, especially in light of Aaron Rodgers‘ remarks from just four weeks before. Mike came in to explain after Rodgers said bluntly, “I don’t care about my legacy,” in response to a question about his legacy from a New York fan. Mike said, “legacy is kind of bull—- buddy. I think there’s a lot of ego and the idea that like, well what are they going to think about me when I’m done…no one really gives a s— about what other people are doing.” Cool.

But when the supporters of your former team take a jab at it, maybe having a small concern for your legacy can help. But now Jets are in the past, A-Rod’s future is with the Steelers. However, even after acquiring Rodgers, Mike Tomlin is said to be in talks with another QB.

Aaron Rodgers fades, Tomlin’s QB hunt begins

When Rodgers signed with the Steelers, he said it was a “soul” decision. Now, he might be wearing the Steelers logo, but Tomlin is already looking beyond him, like a man who knows the dance is temporary. Chris Carter, a Steelers insider, claims that the team is more than just flirting with cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s talk cap numbers. Ramsey’s 2026 pact, for $25 million, is no joke. $26.8 million in 2027. In 2028, $36.1 million. Pittsburgh’s hesitation makes logical sense, even though Miami might be eating dead money. They are planning for the post-Rodgers future in advance. One thing follows from that: draft capital.

“I don’t think [Ramsey to Steelers] is that likely…The Steelers probably don’t want to come off of any serious draft capital because they want to keep that… so that they can trade up and get a quarterback next year,” Carter said. Translation? Rodgers is not the long-term plan. He serves as a stand-in.

And the twist is, Rodgers might be okay with it this time. Remember 2020? Jordan Love got drafted, and Rodgers thought, “No f—— way.” Yes, Aaron is no longer that person. He now provides advice while sitting next to Will Howard in every meeting. Rodgers told reporters, “I’m gonna be with him (Howard) every single day in every single meeting.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what are we to make of this? Rodgers is not fighting slander. He is not retaliating against legacy talk. Also, he definitely isn’t denying the signs of his own exit. So, that podcast silence? That wasn’t just awkward—it was telling.