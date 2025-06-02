Aaron Rodgers Has Zero Care For Mike Tomlin & Steelers After Locker Room Fought Against QB Decision – Report

A kind of QB drought came over Pittsburgh ever since Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up his cleats three years ago. Mason Rudolph’s 2023 performances caught everyone’s eyes, but he’s already preparing to get sidelined if the veteran Aaron Rodgers comes along. HC Mike Tomlin’s ‘productive talks’ with Rodgers haven’t given out any results for the Steelers yet. But, while Tomlin continues to wait for Rodgers, the silence and uncertainty surrounding him are clearly not helping. And Steel City is growing impatient with each passing day, and the question that comes out of it is, ‘Does A-Rod really care about joining the Steelers?’

Analysts like Mike Florio believe that Aaron Rodgers is staying away for now to avoid being a “distraction.” Florio had also noted that Mason Rudolph is more like a Plan B for Mike Tomlin as he waits for Rodgers to show up. As Florio put it, “I really don’t think their plan is Mason Rudolph backed up by Skylar Thompson. – Rodgers could be the difference between them getting to the playoffs almost every year and not winning a playoff game at all since the 2016 season.” May 27 was the date most had circled for his possible arrival, but it’s June already. The OTAs have begun and there’s no sign of Rodgers in the Steelers facility. And with this absence, veterans are wondering if he really wants to give the Steelers a winning season.

On the Ross Tucker Podcast, the veteran center shared his worries for Aaron Rodgers. “Aaron Rodgers has earned the right and has the leverage to do whatever he want. He just can’t argue he wants to win. He just can’t argue that winning is a priority this year for him.” Rodgers’ last two seasons with the Jets weren’t great. People were missing the guy who had led the Packers to undeniable victory. So if he does play this year, he will certainly try to turn a lot of the frowns upside down. But Tucker believes staying away isn’t helping his case. “Every day he’s not on the field in a new offense with his new teammates. He’s making it very clear he doesn’t really care that much about trying to win games this year.”

While people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers already has the Steelers’ playbook, the reps will still be needed. For him to call shots under center, the team needs to see the guy in action and understand his plays. So his absence might mean he’s not that serious about winning, after all. As Ross Tucker doubled down, “He has every right to every wants. I have the right though to say that he doesn’t really want to win that badly.” Fans are wondering if Mike Tomlin’s waiting game is really in the best interest of the team. But apart from this chess match with Rodgers, there are other decisions by Tomlin that have caught strays. Not just from the fans or analysts, but from the franchise as well.

Mike Tomlin’s QB decisions vs. the Steelers

Revelations are unwinding around the Steelers locker room faster than ever, all of a sudden. And most of it now circulates around their ex-QB Justin Fields. After joining the Jets, he addressed his departure from the Steelers with a simple statement. “It was different for me and a space I wasn’t really comfortable. But Coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team.” And as he joins his new team as their starter, he’s also excited about working with HC Aaron Glenn. As Fields had put it, “He knows what it takes to build a team up from the ground up and really get them going. I think that’s why AG is the right guy for the job.” But back in Pittsburgh, questions were circulating about Mike Tomlin long before the last season ended.

via Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 06: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields 2 looks on before the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 06, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 06 Cowboys at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24100658167

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, not everyone within the Steelers franchise was pleased with Mike Tomlin. Specifically, regarding his decision to keep Russell Wilson under center as the last season drew to a close. “I think people (in Pittsburgh’s organization) would tell you that the Russell Wilson thing undermined so many things in the last month of the season, and that a lot of that building really wanted them to go back to Justin Fields. – Tomlin was kind of all on his own on that one.” Insider James Palmer had also revealed that Steelers OC Arthur Smith wanted Justin Fields to stay with the team. As per Palmer, “He thought he could get him some playoff wins. That’s what Arthur Smith thought of Justin Fields.”

Now, it’s also interesting to note that the Steelers tried to bring back Justin Fields. As per reports, they even offered him a competitive deal of “two years 40 million with 30 million guaranteed.” But Fields has stayed with the Jets. And that brings us to the Week 1 matchup, where the Jets will host the Steelers at MetLife Stadium. As Justin Fields is set to go against his former team, even without Aaron Rodgers in the mix, it’s already shaping up to be one to watch.