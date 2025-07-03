Aaron Rodgers Is Already Doing Mike Tomlin’s Job With DK Metcalf & Co. as Steelers Announce New Signing

What started as a “soul” decision appears to be “finishing with a lot of love.” He isn’t eyeing the rings. It’s about closure for him. Aaron Rodgers wants to wrap up a two-decade story the way he wants to: in a true football city, on his own terms, with a head coach who doesn’t micromanage, and a front office that doesn’t leak. Rodgers made it clear on The Pat McAfee Show that 2025 is it. The last lap. The final tour. “Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said. “This was really about finishing with a lot of love, and fun, and peace for the career that I’ve had.”

He has had enough of politics. This isn’t New York. It’s Pittsburgh. The land of no-nonsense football. Rodgers agreed to a one-year contract with the Steelers. No future guarantees. Just one last go with a team he referred to as “a cornerstone” of the league. And he just squashed any doubts regarding his dedication with an off-season boot camp by the beach that resembled Mike Tomlin’s Training Camp: Malibu Edition.

Mike Florio of the NFL on NBC described it best. “There was some social media evidence yesterday of Aaron Rodgers making good on his vow to get his past catchers together with him in Malibu. That’s good. That’s critical for a guy who wasn’t part of the offseason program at all.” Despite missing most of the offseason program, Rodgers is now working hard, moving from the cushioned silence of OTA reps to the gritty effort of developing synergy. No defense? No issue. Rodgers is aware that this is where picks are meant to occur, trust is built, and timing is perfected.

Florio even recalled Rodgers saying years ago, “This is where you throw the interceptions. This is where you figure out where to place the ball.” In other words, don’t crown the guy who goes pick-free in June. Crown, the one who throws three now, learns, and drops dimes in December. But for now, he’s doing Tomlin’s job for him – just with a better view.

So, who all arrived at the camp? DK Metcalf – WR1, who makes cornerback coaches weep and corners sweat. The third-round pick, hoping for a breakthrough, Roman Wilson. Scotty Miller and Calvin Austin III – depth players vying for a spot on the trust list. Pat Freiermuth – TE1. Notably absent? Robert Woods and Jonnu Smith, based on the pictures.

Even the Steelers’ social media team couldn’t help but jump in: “Summer ball with the boys.” Sure, Rodgers joked that Malibu might not top everyone’s travel list. But the message was clear – this isn’t just a July photo op. This is Rodgers taking charge. This is Rodgers prepping like it’s his last season – because it is. But while Rodgers was busy running stealth camps on the West Coast, back in Pittsburgh, the front office was locking down the architect of this whole reboot.

Aaron Rodgers coaches in Malibu, while Khan gets the contract in Pittsburgh

General Manager Omar Khan recently signed a new three-year agreement with the Steelers, which would keep him with the team until 2028, the team said. Team president Art Rooney II said, “Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field.”

Since taking over in 2022, Khan has loaded the draft cupboard with 12 picks in 2026 and transformed the Steelers’ cap room into a trading engine. The team is set to host the 2026 draft. Khan also found immediate contributors, built positional depth, and pulled off stealthy veteran signings (see: Jonnu Smith trade). Khan said when the deal was finalised, “I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans.”

And behind the scenes? Since the Kevin Colbert era, Khan has been in charge of handling contracts, adjusting the cap, and generally making Mike Tomlin’s life a little easier. He now has a contract that matches his level of control.

So yes, Rodgers is taking charge on the field, and Khan is locking down the chessboard off it. One’s building trust on Malibu beaches. The other is building a future through front office power moves. And together? They’re giving Mike Tomlin the best shot he’s had in years. Or maybe even send Rodgers off with the kind of ending every Hall of Famer dreams of. Let the final ride begin.