Aaron Rodgers is Already Getting Selfish in Pittsburgh With Latest Move, Says ‘Disgusted’ ESPN Analyst

“I’m pretty sure this is it.” With just 6 words, Aaron Rodgers confirmed the rumors that have been going around since the offseason started. AR8 is gearing up for his last dance on the gridiron. And he’s going to ball out trying to give the Steelers a chance at victory. But despite his claims of not wanting to be the center of attention, every move he makes is notably a headline. And analysts are now calling him out on that.

On the Pat McAfee Show, when A-rod was asked if this year was the year he hangs up his cleats, he didn’t waste a moment to confirm it. He added, “that’s why we just did a one-year deal. – I mean, I played 20 freaking years, you know, like it’s been a long run and I’ve enjoyed it. And what better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL? With Mike Tomlin and the great group of leadership and great guys in the city that you know expects you to win.” The McAfee crew clapped and called it a tough decision for Rodgers. But the timing and manner of the announcement didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

On the latest edition of the Unsportmanlike podcast, Chris Canty wasn’t impressed with how Aaron Rodgers broke the news. Canty didn’t mince words when he said, “You didn’t have to go on the Pat McAfee show on ESPN and broadcast it to the entire world. The only reason that you do that, the only reason is because you want the retirement tour. You want the adulation from the fans.” As Canty sees it, the announcement is just a way to get more attention for Rodgers, who is already the most talked-about guy of the season. While A-rod may say this was all about finishing his career with “love and fun and peace,” for Canty, the move is self-centered, and he’s totally disgusted by it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 tosses grass to test the wind at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061009 ARCHIExCARPENTER

AD

As Canty further noted on the podcast, “I would say, it’s incredibly selfish, it’s incredibly self-serving to come back and let that be the priority as opposed to helping the Pittsburgh Steelers compete at the highest level. I just, it disgusts me the fact that Aaron Rodgers is doing this.” But as Rodgers discussed it with McAfee, he’s not out for the attention; he just wants to hang up his cleats at the end of the season and lead a private life. “When this is done, I’m done. You won’t see me, and I’m looking forward to that.” While that rules out any post-football moves into broadcasting or something similar, that doesn’t take anything away from the attention he will be getting this season. Even when he was playing the waiting game with Mike Tomlin, the fandom went nuts speculating what was going to happen next.

But as far as the Steelers are concerned, Aaron Rodgers was always said to be a temporary fix. And speaking of Mike Tomlin, he might already be planning the next move for Steel City. Hands on the present, eyes on the future. That’s exactly how Tomlin rolls. So what’s next for the Steelers’ future?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers’ last dance and the Steelers’ next moves

For the last year of his career, A-Rod is all in on mentoring rookie QB Will Howard. And Howard? He’s over the moon. “Holy s—, man. Aaron Rodgers is asking me questions… and I’m answering them.” That’s the vibe Howard’s feeling right now, learning from his idol. But this ‘mentor’ role isn’t anything new for Rodgers. While he was initially shocked when the Packers brought in Jordan Love behind him, he stepped up. Breaking the patterns of the treatment he received from Brett Favre, A-Rod showed Love the ropes, and helped him gear up for the league. Now, a similar story will play out with the Steelers, too.

So, is Will Howard the future franchise quarterback? Well, that depends. How much he can learn from the surrounding veterans will play a big role in his future with the team. For now, he sits behind A-Rod and Mason Rudolph in the depth chart. But don’t go by just that. The Steelers notably passed on a potential Jalen Ramsey signing to save cap space for next year. And if the QB class from next year is any indication, the competition will be tough for Howard. The Steelers are likely to climb the draft boards to get a first-round QB next year. Who it could be is still up for debate. But the QB conundrum may finally be resolved once and for all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, there are exciting things coming up this season. The Steelers vs. the Jets and the Packers are already going down as two of the greatest matchups in NFL history. How A-Rod brings the heat on his old teams is something we’re all looking forward to seeing. Will the 4x MVP get another gem for his crown? Or will he flame out like his last two seasons? We’ll know once September arrives.