Aaron Rodgers Reveals True Intentions Behind Steelers Signing, Confirms Mike McCarthy’s Influence

Rodgers’ move to Pittsburgh feels like a homecoming! On June 8, 2025, the NFL world watched the four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers, officially sign a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers. The Steelers initially pursued Matthew Stafford with high hopes while planning to re-sign Justin Fields. But, as the doors closed, Aaron Rodgers stepped in as a prospective choice. After a months-long pursuit” that began at least as early as March, the Steelers have finally sealed the deal with Rodgers. Now, Rodgers is all set to “pass on 20 years of knowledge” to his team. It is not a random late-career move, but a return to tradition. The influence of legendary coach Mike McCarthy has a major role to play.

In the recently published segment from The Standard (S5, E10): Steelers DNA, Aaron Rodgers discussed his arrival in Pittsburgh. The 41-year-old QB, who spent 18 years with the Packers and most recently played for the Jets, called Pittsburgh “a natural fit.” “There are a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them for 18 years. This is another one of those,” Rodgers said at his introductory press conference. And, it was not a random decision, with layers of carefully thought-out decisions wrapped into it.

Rodgers followed his head and heart, recollecting how Pittsburgh bespeaks tradition. “There’s something special about this area. So many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning.” And, he takes a strong of influential names who brought the Pittsburgh mindset into his football life. Rodgers paid a special tribute to former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, reminiscing about the time he was “playing for Mike McCarthy for 13 years.”

McCarthy was hired as head coach in 2006, a year after Rodgers was drafted. And, together, they spent nearly 13 seasons (2006–2018) in Green Bay. McCarthy played a crucial role in developing Rodgers, as he waited behind Brett Favre. The pair went forth to win Super Bowl XLV together, as Rodgers also earned his first two NFL MVP awards during McCarthy’s tenure.

Rodgers also mentioned a few key names. From QB coach Tom Clements (McKees Rocks native) to Hall of Famer Kevin Greene and former Steelers like Darren Perry and Dom Capers, Rodgers was mentored by coaches with strong Steelers or Western PA roots. Ben McAdoo, Frank Cignetti Jr., and Luke Getsy also brought Pittsburgh toughness and football IQ into Rodgers’ orbit. He remarked, “A lot of Yinzers in my life,” in the video. Calling Pittsburgh a “blue-collar town,” he deeply cherishes its history.

Rodgers also praised Mike Tomlin, saying, “I’ve been a fan of his for a long time.” During the free agency, he remembered how they shared ‘coolest conversations,’ stating that he is a big reason why he is here. He even praised General Manager Omar Khan.

Now entering his 21st season, Rodgers is ready to take on the mentor role, remarking, “I just want to be a servant leader here. And just pass on the knowledge that I have for 20 years… the experience… and just try and fit in with the guys.” Ever-ready to learn, he is all set to “get to know them. Let them get to know me. And just enjoy the process.” While it feels like the first day at school to him, Rodgers is keen on “making this home.”

Rodgers begins a new chapter at Pittsburgh

Rodgers’ 2024 season with the Jets had ended in disappointment. Despite throwing 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, the Jets finished 5–12, missing the playoffs yet again. As the team moved on to Justin Fields, Rodgers was released. Before the Steelers’ deal materialised, Aaron Rodgers was tagged with both the Vikings and the Saints this offseason, as fans waited for him to make a decision.

The Vikings were in constant talks with Rodgers, hoping he would step into the shoes as a short-term mentor for J.J. McCarthy, their 2024 first-round pick. Ultimately, Minnesota chose to commit to McCarthy as their starter. As for the Saints, Rodgers himself dismissed the idea, bluntly telling fans, “I don’t want to live in Louisiana.”

Meanwhile, his personal life was also quite eventful. Aaron Rodgers confirmed on June 10, 2025, that he got married “a couple of months ago,” to Brittani. But that’s all that he is willing to share. And that delayed his free agency decision. “I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life. Things improved a little bit where I felt like I could be all in here with the guys,” he stated. And, the reason he has joined Pittsburgh is to give back to football. He stated, “I just want to give love back to the game, enjoy it, pass on my knowledge to my teammates, and try and find ways to help lead the team.”

Steelers are now adopting a competitive mentality, as they have also acquired star wideout DK Metcalf. Metcalf and Rodgers were also seen practicing together shortly after the signing. The 2025 NFL Draft brought in new talent matching the “Steelers DNA,” including, Derek Harmon (DT, Oregon) a first-round pick, and Will Howard (QB, Ohio State), drafted in Round 6. So, let’s see how the season unfolds for the Steelers in 2025!