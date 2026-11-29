Aaron Rodgers has nobody to blame for the Steelers release but himself. That is the part the four-time MVP cannot argue with. Yet the week took his job and left his self-image intact, because Rodgers is still valuing his possessions like a prime-time NFL star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Aaron Rodgers might be unemployed — but that still hasn’t motivated the future Hall of Fame quarterback to slash the $15 million asking price on his North Jersey mansion,” the New York Post reported on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Rodgers dropped a bomb interview on Wednesday amid the Steelers making him inactive for the Denver Broncos game, Rodgers is now trying to sell the $9.5 million mansion he bought in June 2023 for a hefty profit of $5.5 million.

The luxurious mansion, described as “an extraordinary contemporary estate” by listing agent Cindy Mistretta of Coldwell Banker Realty, has been extensively customized by Rodgers over the past two and a half years.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the neighbors said she hopes the mansion sells at Rodgers’ asking price, as it would increase her property’s value as well. She added that Rodgers made improvements to the house, adding the pool, making the amenities more luxurious, and having security upgrades.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is it a $15 million place? I don’t know,” she also said.

Despite the neighbor hoping for the mansion to sell for a huge amount, the $15 million price tag for the mansion seems unrealistic and “nowhere near” the actual price tag, according to Larry Weiss of Montclair-based eXp Realty Luxury, due to minimal demand. Weiss says that a $11 million price tag sounds more suitable “to reach new qualified buyers.”

Rodgers bought the mansion after the New York Jets acquired him from his longtime franchise, the Green Bay Packers, for multiple picks. But the two-year stint didn’t deliver the results New York hoped for from the 10-time Pro Bowl star, with his first season wasted as he suffered a season-ending injury, tearing his left Achilles tendon just four offensive snaps into his Jets career.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he had decent stats in the next season, with a 63% completion percentage and 28 touchdowns, including 11 interceptions, the Jets suffered a 5-12 losing season because head coach Robert Saleh was fired and the team lost balance due to coaching turmoil and key injuries.

All this came at Rodgers’ expense as he took a $35 million pay cut to sign with the Jets, but despite not doing well in the league, he was also not pleasing his neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owner of Cedar Beans Coffee Joint in town, Dave Fletcher, said that he’s actually happy to receive the news of Rodgers moving out, as he was not seen by most of the neighbors anyway.

“The ‘Cedar Grove Sasquatch’ apparently had time for darkness retreats, ayahuasca and dismantling football franchises, but couldn’t be bothered to squeeze in a cappuccino from his local coffee joint,” Fletcher said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But all of this comes amid his viral interview with Pat McAfee, where he exposed McCarthy for not knowing which team he coached during the Philadelphia Eagles game, shouting “1-2-3 Packers!” and regularly missing team meetings. He also accused him of not studying the film and preparing for the next game as a head coach should.

Amid the ongoing feud, Tom Brady, another elite quarterback who had many mansions during his playing time in the league, shared his views on the situation, after which Rodgers responded to him indirectly.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady’s back-and-forth comments amid Rodgers’ controversy

When Rodgers spilled the beans, the footballing world quickly started to pick sides. Some supported Rodgers, saying it had been going on for a long time and he couldn’t hold it in any longer while watching his team suffer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others went on to thrash Rodgers for his unprofessional behavior, saying it brought the whole organization, including the players and the coaching staff, into jeopardy. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also agreed with the latter argument.

“The NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn’t ever lose track of that as players,” Brady said. “It’s a privilege to be in that locker room, when you’re fighting with your teammates, you’re fighting with your coaches, you’re always acting as a team together. It shouldn’t always be the place for private things to become public, that’s what I’ll say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Rodgers didn’t hold back, as he sent a text message to Prime Video broadcaster Al Michaels, saying that the sanctity of the locker room “exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership.”

Rodgers further detailed that he did the interview after he was barred from the facility altogether, instead of just being made inactive for the Denver game.

On the other hand, New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski compared Rodgers and Brady, saying that “there’s one thing that Tom did differently: he would dissect it all, hold it in, and still do what’s best for the team, for his teammates, and for the organization.”

For now, Rodgers remains a free agent after clearing the Waivers on Thursday, with no team likely to sign him for this season. The move away from New Jersey might be a way for him to finally move on to his other interests or goals, as he has achieved everything in the NFL.