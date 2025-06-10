Aaron Rodgers Swears to Break Old Habits With Steelers After Confessing to Past Mistakes Due to ‘Ego’

For most of his career, Aaron Rodgers was the architect of precision and defiance. Four-time NFL MVP. Super Bowl champion. A quarterback whose talent often shut down criticism before it could even breathe. But over the past years, the myth started cracking. In 2023, he played just four snaps for the New York Jets before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 against the Bills. But he flipped that script in 2024, he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, still couldn’t elevate the team

Now, he is officially a Steeler. And Aaron Rodgers didn’t come to Pittsburgh for a farewell tour or his last paycheck. He came with a soul. The future Hall of Famer is changing his ways after a disappointing 5-12 season with the Jets. He claims that Pittsburgh is about something more profound.

Speaking at Steelers minicamp, the 41-year-old quarterback peeled back the curtain on a career marked by brilliance and ego. “I don’t need it for my ego. I don’t need it to keep playing. A lot of decisions that I’ve made over my career and life from strictly the ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling, but the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling,” Rodgers admitted as per Steelers Depot. That’s not just offseason fluff. He actually believes in Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. “So this was a decision that was best for my soul and I felt like being here with Coach T and the guys that they’ve got here and the opportunity here was the best for me and I’m excited to be here.”

Aaron Rodgers says this was a “soul” decision. And maybe that’s the point. His last football stop—New York—felt more like an ego play than a team fit. The Jets rolled out the red carpet in 2023, but what followed was a toxic mix of injury, poor team dynamics, and Rodgers’ personal brand overshadowing everything.

Mistakes in New York: One, He played the GM for the Jets. Rodgers influenced the Jets to sign veterans like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and even tackle Billy Turner. All players who underperformed after being signed in 2023. Lazard posted just 311 receiving yards in 14 games. Cobb had a mere 39 yards all season. Another mistake? Detached Leadership. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported internal frustration about Rodgers’ influence and his absence from team activities, even when healthy enough to attend. Now with the Steelers, Rodgers claims he’s ready to let go of control and buy into the system.

Aaron Rodgers finally comes clean about what derailed him

For most of his career, Aaron Rodgers leaned into being different, questioning authority, calling his own shots, and trusting his gut over groupthink. But recently, the same instincts that once made him elite started sounding more like self-sabotage. And Rodgers seems to know it.

On an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience (Episode #2325), the QB admitted the things that changed everything, off the field. Rodgers spoke openly about loved ones battling cancer and how those experiences humbled him and realigned his values. “I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old; I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention, and I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some quite difficult stuff,” he said.

And according to Brooke Pryor, Rodgers also said, providing a more intimate explanation for his timing, “I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life and some things improved a little bit where I felt like I could fully be all in here with the guys.” He claims that this understanding enabled him to fully dedicate himself to Pittsburgh and move past ego-driven choices.

This wasn’t just another spiritual side quest or philosophical flex. The man who once prided himself on total autonomy was finally admitting that ego doesn’t protect you from grief. It isolates you from healing. And that shift, it seems, is what led him to Pittsburgh. The Steelers gave Rodgers a one-year deal worth up to $19.5 million. But if his soul truly outweighs his ego this time, Pittsburgh may have landed something even more valuable than an arm; they might’ve finally found their identity.