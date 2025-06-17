Aaron Rodgers to Finally Give Up After Mike Tomlin Laid Down Locker Room Rules, Says Steelers Insider

The whispers around Aaron Rodgers have never let the drama die down. Remember when Robert Saleh was fired, many pointed fingers at Rodgers, citing their visibly strained relationship. But the Jets‘ 2025 leadership looks very different. Just two weeks into his new role, coach Aaron Glenn made a bold move. He fired a future Hall of Fame quarterback, a risky start for any level of coach. Rodgers let his fans know where he stood by calling Glenn disrespectful during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Even former Jets quarterback Chad Pennington weighed in. “With A.G., he’s going to do it a certain way—a way he believes in,” he said. That’s a tone Rodgers would have to get used to.

Now Rodgers is no longer wearing the Jets’ white and green. After the “contentious” meeting, the veteran quarterback has signed a new one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The contract is worth $13.65 million (around $19.5 million including incentives). That is a drop in the ocean if you compare it to Brock Purdy’s recent five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers. But the price might be part of the plan. In a recent YouTube video, Christopher Carter said, “But again, that’s where I think the Steelers might get a break from that part of Aaron Rodgers in that they aren’t handing him some $150 million contract over three years. They aren’t handing him the keys to the offence and the keys to the whole team and giving him all this power.”

The Jets had a very different approach; they gave Rodgers unprecedented autonomy. For example, he had a say on the team’s choice of OC, with Nathaniel Hackett initially getting the job largely because of his close connection with Rodgers. “You should trust me and I trust Nathaniel,” Rodgers said in a radio interview. “And at the end of the day, I think you gotta trust his and my working relationship and the conversations that we have. You gotta trust the staff.” This confidence was also translated into his contract. He signed a two-year, $75 million contract. Even with his preference for OC and a huge list of accolades – four NFL MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and a Super Bowl XLV MVP, everything blew up for the Jets.

Carter’s analysis then continues with how Rodgers’ role has been limited this time around. Now, Rodgers is being asked to be part of something, not to run it. Carter added, “They’re saying, hey, come in and be part of what we’re doing right now. And that, I think is fine. Now, as far as how I address Aaron Rodgers, I address him the same way that I address every other player.” The Steelers are setting the tone early. Rodgers won’t get special treatment because of his Hall of Fame resume. The coaching staff and front office are clear about their expectations. For Mike Tomlin, he is just another name on their roster.

This approach has sparked real excitement in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans are feeling confident about the upcoming season, as many players are expected to break out. Players like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward have already gained the status of superstar talent. The depth chart is strong. But Jets fans once felt the same way. Their team also believed Rodgers would flip the switch in 2023. Instead, two rough years followed. The Steelers are betting that this time, things will be different, not just on the turf but also in the locker room.

Aaron Rodgers’ mentorship role

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to be involved. As reported by The Standard on X, Rodgers spoke about rookie quarterback Will Howard. “Will’s a good kid. Thought he looked good today… I’m gonna be with him every single day and every single meeting… I’m gonna help him out as much as I can.” That support is already showing on the practice field and in the film room.

Steelers Depot reported that Rodgers now sits next to Howard in team meetings. Before practice, he gives him pointers and helps set routines that elite quarterbacks follow. This is valuable for Howard, who is trying to prove himself fast. “I may not be the most talented but I’m going to outwork everybody,” Howard said. That work ethic, mixed with veteran guidance, could shape his learning curve.

Rodgers has not taken over the room. He is guiding Howard while respecting his space. According to Howard, Rodgers often says he does not want to “overstep.” Howard welcomes it. “Tell me whatever you think,” he tells Rodgers. Howard described the feedback like unlocking tools from a pro. “When he says it, it’s not overstepping, snagging cheat codes from the big boss,” he said. The veteran’s approach is about building trust.

At minicamp, Howard was asked about working with Rodgers. His answer, from Steelers Live, was clear. “[Rodgers] is a great mentor — already treated me with the utmost respect and just been really good to me,” he said. “And a guy like that, he doesn’t have to do that. I really just appreciate him being willing to take me under his wing a little bit and give me pointers and tips here and there. There’s already some things that he’s said to me that have already helped me.” One tip Rodgers gave was about footwork on a five-step drop. Howard said it helped him generate more power. That is already showing in his throws.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has taken notice. “He’s doing great… we’re at the very beginning,” he said. Others outside the team see the signs. Peter Schrager suggested that Rodgers’ leadership could unlock a Super Bowl-level offense. It is not just about what Rodgers does under center. It is about how he shapes the quarterback room.