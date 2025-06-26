Aaron Rodgers to Have ‘Disastrous’ Retirement Season as Mike Tomlin Plans Next QB Signing, Says Insider

Guess, not every ‘Last Dance’ is celebratory. Some final chapters bring this phrase back to life. ‘Leave the game before the game leaves you!’ So, now, Aaron Rodgers has signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On paper, it’s big: $10 million guaranteed, up to $19.5M with incentives. But in reality? It’s full of shrugs. Eye-rolls and sighs. The Steelers’ QB room is still shaky, and Rodgers’ one-and-done plan offers little long-term value. As he put it, “I’m pretty sure this is it, that’s why we just did a one‑year deal … This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had.”

Rodgers’ single-season deal gives the Steelers no fallback. So, if he falters or opts out, Mason Rudolph would be the one leading the room of Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard. No one’s throwing shade at them. But at this time, Tomlin needs to have a postseason dub, none in the last 8 seasons, to ascertain his reign (or bust). He can’t expect the unproven starters to throw for a season-saving yardage.

Adding to the trouble, Rodgers posted 3,897 yards, 28 TDs, and 11 INTs in 2024, a massive career dip. But remember, he’s not even AR12 anymore, literally. It’s AR8’s last ride. Guess that’s why, appearing on the former NFL lineman and now veteran analyst Ross Tucker‘s podcast, Steve Fezzik didn’t mince his words. “I think the Aaron Rodgers Offence is going to fail for the Steelers this year. It might even be a disaster,” he said.

Fezzik’s words spelled even more trouble for A-Rod and Pittsburgh. Tucker argues Rodgers’ delays signal low commitment and could further spell trouble for the Steelers’ offense, already scrambling for consistency.

Najee Harris is gone. DK Metcalf is in. And they have added Robert Woods as well. So, basically, they’re betting on Rodgers to integrate quickly and deliver. But even with both best- and worst-case scenarios in play, can Steelers fans really trust a one-year rental QB suiting up for what’s likely his final NFL season?

As questions swirl around Rodgers’ rocky exit from New York and Pittsburgh’s long-standing quarterback dilemma, the spotlight shifts to what’s next. Mike Tomlin isn’t waiting. He’s already laying the foundation for the Steelers’ next era under center. Quietly but deliberately.

Mike Tomlin might have a saving grace for 2026

The goal? A young quarterback who can compete now but stay long enough to define the franchise’s future. Even though Rudolph, Thompson, and Howard would be there… All things considered. Mike Tomlin’s side clearly lacks a franchise quarterback. Howard could be a good project. But again, let’s talk on the face value.

So, how do they go about this? With an unprecedented haul of 12 picks in 2026, plus three third-round selections, Pittsburgh has the flexibility to either draft a QB early or package picks for a proven name. Chris Carter of the Lockdown Steelers podcast gave his insights on the issue and talked about Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins joining the Steelers.

Carter said, “If you look at what the Dolphins are looking at—and the Steelers do have money… That’s not as big of an issue right now—this year, he turns 31. This season, he’s a $16.6 million cap hit. Next year, he’ll be a $25 million cap hit. The year after that $26.8 million. Then it goes up to $36 million before he starts his void years in this contract. And now that can be diminished, I believe, by quite a bit because the Dolphins have a lot of dead money in those years…”

But adding a name isn’t the only fix for the Steelers’ QB room. As Chris Carter noted, “If the Steelers were to somehow acquire Jaylen Ramsey with the Dolphins keeping the dead money, then he would be a $6.5 million cap hit in 2026… But the biggest thing for me is where would Jaylen Ramsey go in the Steelers’ secondary right now?… Theoretically, you might say, ‘Oh, okay. Well, Jaylen Ramsey could just go in for [Darius] Slay…’ I don’t think the Steelers paid Slay $10 million so he can sit on the bench.” Carter added that the Steelers likely want to hold onto their premium picks to trade up for a quarterback next year. That’s the real goal.

So, while Rodgers gets the keys for now, Tomlin is thinking two moves ahead. With 12 draft picks in hand, he’s setting up a pivot—one that doesn’t hinge on a 41-year-old QB. Whether it’s via trade, free agency, or the 2026 draft board, Pittsburgh is clearly preparing for a future beyond Rodgers. Tomlin’s walking a tightrope between legacy and longevity, hoping the franchise doesn’t lose its footing along the way.