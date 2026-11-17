Aaron Rodgers has been around long enough to know when a postgame room needs a hot take and when it needs a shrug. After Sunday night in Cincinnati, he gave the Steelers’ receivers something in between, and the look on his face said the rest.

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The Steelers lost 38-18 to the Bengals, and Cincinnati (7-2) now sits alone atop the AFC North. Pittsburgh falls to 6-3 after a night that never got going. Asked whether the Bengals changed their approach from the first meeting, Rodgers pointed straight at what his offense couldn’t solve.

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“They had a nice plan for some of the run stuff, but they played press coverage, they played a lot of man coverage, and we didn’t make them pay at all,” Rodgers said, per KDKA radio broadcaster Logan Arblaster.

Funny thing is, he never named anyone. Not Metcalf, not a single receiver. Fans filled in the blanks anyway.

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The tape didn’t exactly argue back. Rodgers’ first eight throws all fell incomplete, the first time in 22 NFL seasons he has opened a game that way, and double his previous worst opening.

Joe Burrow had 21 completions in the books before Rodgers finally connected on a 5-yard toss to Darnell Washington in the second quarter.

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By halftime, Rodgers was 4-of-12 for 25 yards and trailing Burrow by 277 yards, the third-largest gap between opposing quarterbacks at the break since 2000.

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said at halftime he had never seen the Steelers get embarrassed like that in a half.

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The receivers weren’t bailing him out either. Ben Skowronek was the only Steelers receiver with a catch in the first half, and it went for zero yards.

Even the running game had nothing. Jaylen Warren came in leading the NFL in yards per carry and managed seven carries for fifteen rushing yards.

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All of which leads us to Metcalf, the name everyone wants to talk about. The Steelers pay him north of $30 million a year, and Sunday night looked nothing like that.

He didn’t catch a pass until the fourth quarter, when Pittsburgh was already down 31-3. He finished with two catches on six targets for 54 yards.

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Throw in a procedural penalty and a contested ball he couldn’t come down with, and it was a long night at the office.

The Steelers’ offense has seen more man coverage than anyone in the league this season, and the Bengals just leaned into it, outgaining Pittsburgh 484-222 without a single turnover.

Rodgers finished 15-of-29 for 143 yards, with garbage-time touchdown passes to Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth. By then, the damage was done.

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Burrow, meanwhile, went on to throw for 409 yards, the most the Steelers defense has allowed in four seasons, and four touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase hauled in 11 catches for 231 yards. That’s what winning your one-on-ones looks like.

It’s a far cry from September, when this same offense piled up more than 400 yards and 30 points on these same Bengals in a win. Cincinnati’s defense had a much better answer the second time.

Rodgers did own some of it, calling the offense slow out of the gate and sloppy at times.

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“We shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays. Couldn’t really get going. Didn’t hit any passes. They had a good plan, so gotta give them credit. But we just couldn’t get anything going on offense for a long time.”

He also said every player has to be open to criticism, and that the Steelers simply “got beat up pretty good” by a division opponent on the road.

Next up is a trip to Philadelphia on November 22, and Rodgers has less than a week to figure out whether his receivers can win one-on-one. If they can’t, every defense on the schedule just got the same scouting report.