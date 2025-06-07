Aaron Rodgers Was Mike Tomlin’s ‘3rd Choice’ After Failing to Sign Two QBs for Steelers

Ever since the Steelers posted a smiling photo of Aaron Rodgers with glistening eyes and the announcement, “We have agreed to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical,” the entire NFL world has been buzzing. The image marked the stunning end to a months-long saga that began with Rodgers’ infamous fallout with the Jets. Fans had been munching on popcorn since March, waiting for the next twist after the veteran quarterback was released. He had revealed in The Pat McAfee “I’ve flown across the country,” for one meeting with Steelers coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, which lasted only a couple of minutes. His parting was messy, with Rodgers claiming he was not given the due respect. Speculation had swirled about Rodgers taking a season off, but that chatter now rests in the grave, buried beneath the weight of a one-year contract with Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers may now be wearing the gold and black of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that pairing was never part of the original plan. At the start of the year, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette made that clear. He said, “I can tell you it won’t be Aaron Rodgers,” dismissing any early speculation. That sentiment was echoed by Joe Clark of Steelers Depot, who reported, “They have no interest in doing that.” For a while, Rodgers to Pittsburgh seemed impossible.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter recently added more clarity to the story. In a revealing X post titled “ESPN #NFL Insider @AdamSchefter revealed that Aaron Rodgers was the #Steelers ‘third choice’ at QB this offseason. 😳,” he unpacked what truly unfolded behind closed doors. Schefter said, “This was the best move that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make right now, but let’s also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers.” It was a strong statement that reshaped how fans viewed the sudden move.

Despite Rodgers ‘ 41, his stats last season were nothing short of impressive. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. But the Steelers were still not sold. Coach Mike Tomlin, when asked about Rodgers, said, “I really wanted to spend more of our time just getting to know him better and things that he values as a player and a man, and what he might be looking for with his next stop.”

According to Schefter, that doesn’t exactly scream first pick. In fact, Rodgers ranked behind Matthew Stafford and Justin Fields on the team’s wishlist. Stafford ended the 2024 season with 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, despite suffering four broken ribs against the 49ers. Stafford, despite multiple injuries in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, has shown exceptional play. Schefter stated that the team “couldn’t get a trade done,” and so they moved on.

Justin Fields was also high on Pittsburgh’s radar. The reason? In just 10 games last season, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He added 289 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground. According to Schefter, “They tried to re-sign Justin Fields. He opted to go to the New York Jets.” With both Fields and Stafford unavailable, the Steelers turned to Rodgers as their best remaining option.

Now, with Fields in New York and Stafford leading the Rams again, both are expected to shine. Still, the Steelers pivoted decisively. Schefter summed it up clearly, “Aaron Rodgers right now was their third choice, their best choice right now, but their third choice.” He went on to add, “He (Rodgers) becomes right now the third best quarterback in the AFC North behind Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow and whoever’s playing quarterback in Cleveland.” Pittsburgh enters the season loaded with talent who are expected to thrive under Rodgers’ explosive offence. Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth, and rookie Will Howard headline a potent offense.

The Steelers are not short on firepower. And maybe they are eyeing more.

Could the Aaron Rodgers-Allen Lazard reunion be the Steelers’ next power move?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes one of Rodgers’ former teammates will soon join him in Pittsburgh. “I fully expect that sooner than later, and no later than training camp, the Steelers will trade for Jets receiver Allen Lazard,” Florio said. “Lazard, I think, is a perfect complement because when he’s with Rodgers, he plays really well. When he’s not with Rodgers, he does not play very well. The question becomes, what do the Jets want?”

The Steelers have been in the market for a wide receiver ever since trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. They hosted Gabe Davis for a free-agent visit, but injury concerns kept a deal from happening. Lazard, on the other hand, remains a durable option. He has appeared in at least 12 games in each of the past four seasons. More importantly, his chemistry with Rodgers is well-documented and undeniable.

Lazard has long carried the tag of being a two-sided player. He thrives with Rodgers, but struggles without him. Earlier this year, he gave up $8.5 million in non-guaranteed money to stay with the Jets. That decision makes him a free agent after the 2025 season.

The pair has played seven seasons together across two teams. At 29 years old and with a reduced 2025 salary of just $2.25 million, he would be a bargain. But a trade might not come easily. The Steelers are set to face the Jets in Week 1, which could complicate negotiations.

Still, Florio believes the Jets should move him anyway. “At the end of the day, if the Jets can get any value out of Lazard, a guy they would have cut if he didn’t take a massive reduction in his pay for this year, anything they get is going to be a win,” Florio said. “Except in Week 1 when they have to face Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard if the trade is made.” As the season approaches, the question remains open. Will Pittsburgh pull off the trade to reunite Rodgers and Lazard once again?