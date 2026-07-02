“About to Get a Lot Tougher”: NYC Mayor Issues Subtle Warning to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Ahead of Rumored Wedding

Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned New Yorkers as the city activated its Heat Emergency Plan due to temperatures in the 90s and 100s and a high heat index between July 1 and the Fourth of July weekend. However, hidden within this warning was one line that had nothing to do with the weather. Mamdani talked about the effect of the heat on a “hypothetical” wedding ceremony at the Madison Square Garden for the weekend, a not-so-subtle nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s reported multi-day celebration at the arena.

“It’s been a great month to be a fan in New York City. But this week, it’s about to get a lot tougher,” Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani said in a video posted on X. “We are entering what could be the most extreme heat wave this city has seen in over a decade. It could hit 100 degrees, with temperatures feeling as hot as 112, and staying hot into the weekend. We’re ready, but we want to make sure that you are too.

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Especially if you’re celebrating the World Cup, or the 4th of July, or renting out MSG to get married. Hypothetically, the most important thing you can do in this heat is to stay indoors with air conditioning.”

Madison Square Garden has been the name on everyone’s lips as the rumored venue of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, and this week gave fans their clearest hint yet that something big is happening inside.

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On Monday, June 29, trucks started pulling up outside the arena, and workers were seen hauling in equipment, patches of grass, and decor pieces one after another. A few of the black equipment boxes caught extra attention. One was stamped “Garden Party” in purple lettering. Another, noticeably bigger than the rest, simply read “Mirror Ball.”

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None of this confirms a wedding is actually happening there. But according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the interior has already gone through a serious overhaul. The source described the venue as barely recognizable, saying they’d never seen it look so different.

The main event looks like it’s set for Friday; according to CBS, roughly 1,000 people are expected to pack the arena for what should be the biggest celebration of the weekend. A handful of stars have already confirmed they’re on the list, including George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton and Suki Waterhouse. Other big names expected to show up include Zoe Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, and Stevie Nicks.

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Swift and Kelce made their engagement official back in August 2025, sharing the news on Instagram after more than two years of dating. Whether Friday really is the day, MSG certainly looks like it’s dressed for something.