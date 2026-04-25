Absent Mike Vrabel Has the Final Say as Patriots GM Reveals What They’ll Miss on Draft Day 3

Mike Vrabel has played a key role in the 2026 NFL Draft. He selected offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, edge rusher Gabe Jacas, and tight end Eli Raridon within the first two days of the event. However, the New England Patriots’ head coach will miss the Day 3 action due to ongoing controversy. Despite that, General Manager Eliot Wolf has assured Vrabel’s inputs would be crucial for the team and their overall strategy in the draft room.

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“The stability of him as a person, some of the leadership, some of the presence,” said Wolf in a presser. “He does a nice job for us with the undrafted players. Obviously, he’s a tremendous recruiter, so that’s maybe something that we’ll be missing.”

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The New England Patriots have five selections (Nos. 171, 191, 198, 212, and 247) to make on day 3. After drafting prospects like Lomu, Jacas, and Raridon, they are expected to pick a safety, a wide receiver, offensive line depth, and a cornerback. However, HC Mike Vrabel has a counselling session scheduled to attend.

This decision came into action following the controversy around Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. The situation escalated, sparking debate regarding journalistic ethics, among other things.

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The fallout eventually led to Russini’s resignation and Vrabel stepping away from his coaching duties during the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft to seek counseling and spend more time with his family. As for the Patriots, they support Vrabel’s decision. And despite the HC’s absence, GM Wolf & Co. seem quite confident to make the best out of their picks.

“We’re very confident in the people we have with the process,” Wolf added. “The assistant coaches have done a tremendous job, as have the scouts, preparing for day three. And we’re excited about it.”

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Mike Vrabel was hired as the 16th head coach of the New England Patriots on January 12, 2025. He replaced Jerod Mayo, who was fired after just one season following a 4-13 finish. The Patriots moved quickly, hiring Vrabel only a week after Mayo’s departure.

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Under Vrabel, the Patriots ended a six-year drought to reach the Super Bowl finals. However, on the matchday, the Seattle Seahawks proved to be a tough nut to crack as they defeated the Patriots 29-13.

But the season gave the team a lot of positives. And step-by-step, the Patriots are looking to further bolster their squad right from the 2026 NFL Draft. However, due to the controversy, there have been certain concerns raised about the team’s potential performance in the upcoming season.

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Patriots insider notes changes in Mike Vrabel post Dianna Russini controversy

The New England Patriots performance under Mike Vrabel and star quarterback Drake Maye was quite impressive last season. It was a typical “worst-to-first” turnaround in the 2025 NFL season. They finished with a 14–3 record, securing 1st place in the AFC East, and advancing to Super Bowl LX.

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However, just weeks after the Super Bowl finale, the controversy around Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini erupted. And according to Patriots’ insider Albert Breer, there is a change in the demeanor of the 50-year-old.

“He has not been the same for the last two weeks in that building,” said Breer. “The sense I’ve gotten talking to people is that bravado and everything else, I think this has taken a chunk out of that. I really like Mike personally – I’ve covered him for a long time. I think deep down he’s a good guy with a good heart.”

Breer seemed concerned that the controversy had taken a toll on his personality. To that end, he noted that if the “competitive” Vrabel does not return, it might affect the Patriots’ 2026 season.

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“I would say it’s like what you don’t want is that version of Mike Vrabel walking around for the next six weeks until summer. You want to find a way to get the full Mike Vrabel back.”

Vrabel has stepped away from the Patriots’ draft duty on day 3. Could undergoing counselling and family time uplift his alleged sour mood? Only time will tell.