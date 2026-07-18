“Absolute Joke”: Ravens Super Bowl Champion Sounds Off on Lamar Jackson’s Ranking in NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Top 100 players list is out, and it’s not doing any justice to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Despite being a two-time NFL MVP, he came in at No. 69. Now, the rankings are not given by any coaches or analysts but by the players, and that’s what does not sit well with a former Ravens WR.

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“First of all, it’s a joke,” James Torrey Smith said on WJZ. “Players only vote for a maximum of 20 players. So, how they get anyone beyond 20 is some kind of fake AI. But the fact that Lamar’s at 69, that is an absolute joke in itself. That’s one of those things where if you see it come out one way, there’s no way you can justify saying that Lamar Jackson—and it’s supposed to be a projection of what you think is going to happen this season coming up.”

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Lamar Jackson has had a solid career in the NFL, and this ranking doesn’t justify it. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,522 yards. And in 2024, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards while also rushing for more than 900 yards in the same season.

However, 2025 threw a curveball at him. He played only 13 games because of a hamstring injury, and other minor injuries to his back, ankle, knee, and toe also appeared on the reports. He finished the season with 2,549 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 349 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. Because he missed four games, his overall production dropped.

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There were some inconsistencies as well.

Against the Browns, Lamar Jackson completed just 14-of-25 for 193 passing yards with 0 TDs and 2 INTs. He also got a 47.6 passer rating, which was his 2025 lowest passer rating. These inconsistencies added up to the rankings even more. Again, in the Ravens game against the Jets, Jackson completed 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards and couldn’t score a single touchdown.

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Lamar Jackson showed up for the Baltimore Ravens’ voluntary offseason workouts in April 2026, which showed that he had recovered from his injuries and was healthy enough to train. Now, he will start his season under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and new head coach Jesse Minter. Now, it will be interesting to see if Jackson is able to pull up his rankings next year or faces another setback.

In 2024, Jackson threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 17 games. He also ran for 915 yards and four touchdowns. His performance put him in the No.2 ranking, too. This shows that the dip can be because of the production.