Troy Aikman’s unresolved contract situation with ESPN has sparked pushback from inside the network itself. While his longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck locked in a six-year, $108 million extension, Aikman was left without a deal, a move veteran SportsCenter anchor Linda Cohn says crossed the line.

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“You don’t treat people like this. You really don’t. Yet they did, and they did this to Troy Aikman,” Linda Cohn said on Yahoo Sports Daily. “And he’s such a professional. I don’t know how he’s dealing with all this. Let’s think about that for a second. He has to look Joe Buck in his, you know, face. I don’t know how their relationship is now. It does; it looks cold as ice right now, of course, in the last month.

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But to be able to stand there and be professional and analyze a football game and not only do the game for three and a half hours, but to do everything that comes with that game. Travel, meetings with coaches and players. It’s just, it’s just absolutely absurd.”

The drama started after Joe Buck reportedly agreed to the six-year deal with ESPN earlier this year. Troy Aikman found out about the deal before it was made public and reportedly felt hurt because Buck had not discussed it with him. However, Buck signed his deal separately, which led to tension between the two.

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According to sports media reports, Aikman initially wanted a massive raise, aiming for roughly $30 million a year by using Tom Brady’s $37.5 million annual salary at FOX as a benchmark.

Even after Aikman’s team lowered its asking price to match the percentage raise Joe Buck received, ESPN rebuffed the offer and paused contract talks as Aikman plays out the final year of his deal through the 2026 season.

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Things came into public view during the Monday Night Football broadcast before the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams game on October 12, 2026.

“You are not going to f—ing talk to me?” Buck reportedly asked Aikman. “I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.” Aikman responded, “I just never thought you’d do it to me.”

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One of the reasons behind the contract holdoff is also the reported rift between Aikman and the production team. According to reporting by The Athletic, Aikman allegedly had a habit of shouting at producers and directors when he wanted specific replays.

Now, if Troy Aikman fails to get a new contract, the two could end their 24-year partnership, which began at FOX and continued at ESPN.

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Troy Aikman has not signed a new deal with ESPN yet. His current five-year contract, worth around $90 million, will end after the 2026 NFL season. Once he finishes calling the Super Bowl on February 14, 2027, he will be free to negotiate a new contract with ESPN or explore opportunities with other networks.

What’s even more surprising is that Troy Aikman never expected this situation to happen in the first place, as he thought he would have a contract before the 2026 season.

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“I thought something would be done prior to the start of this season,” Aikman said on Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch in September. “I’ve never gone into the last year of a contract ever since I signed with the Dallas Cowboys [during his playing days]. And so I thought that it would be done. It’s not. When it might get done, if it gets done, is anyone’s guess. And it’s really not something that I’m putting a lot of energy into.”

The contract situation came into the spotlight again when Troy Aikman made a joke during the Bills vs. Vikings game.

During the game, Aikman noticed the expensive diamond chains worn by Justin Jefferson and joked about how much they might be worth. He said, “I’m guessing that’s insured. I cannot imagine wearing that on a football field. Can’t imagine wearing it, period.”

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He then joked that he would also like to have a chain like Jefferson’s but would need someone to lend him the money to buy one. He said he might get one “if somebody would loan me some money…”

Although he didn’t mention anyone specific, the joke drew attention to his ongoing contract situation with ESPN.

As per Front Office Sports reports, if Troy Aikman and ESPN decide to part ways after the Super Bowl, Amazon could be another option, although Kirk Herbstreit has already signed a new deal with the streaming platform. However, Amazon reportedly has an option to end that agreement. ESPN, meanwhile, could look at Greg Olsen as a replacement for Aikman.

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Behind the delay is a clear shift in ESPN’s broader strategy. By stalling on Aikman, who turns 60 this month, the network avoids another massive payout while eyeing a younger, cheaper reset in the Monday Night Football booth with the 41-year-old Olsen. Now, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for Aikman.