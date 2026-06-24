“Absolutely No”: George Kittle Shares Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Strict Wedding Rule for Guests

Given the heightened security around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, a lot of weird rumors have been circling. Some say the couple is being a bit too harsh on guests with their rules, while others agree because of how much attention the event has gathered already. However, at the 2026 Tight End University opening night, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle seemed to confirm one such strict rule.

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“They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle told Extra TV. “But Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might give him an old coin. It’s not expensive too.”

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It was reported in April by Rob Shuter that Kelce and Swift were not accepting gifts. Instead, the couple have reprotedly planned to ask guests to donate to causes. The source who reached out to Shuter also said that the staff at the wedding could “expect a very big bonus.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently joked in an interview with KSHB 41 that he’d just gift Travis Kelce a “couple of throws” and routes, which would make him “as happy as he can be.”

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has often been spotted out and about with jewelry featuring vintage coins. She wore a 1970s necklace (designed by For Future Reference) featuring one such coin during the Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens game in 2024. It belongs to the Roman Empire era, roughly between 224-229 AD, Randi Molofsky, For Future Reference’s founder, told Page Six. Swift’s collection includes another necklace with a coin attributed to the Hadrian era of the Roman Empire, and a bracelet featuring a coin depicting Roman goddess Athena.

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Kittle’s admission might also imply that he is invited to the wedding — a process being done under a lot of wraps. The TE is among the league’s best, a club that Travis Kelce seems to be the face of. The two, along with former Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen, founded Tight End University (TEU) in 2021. The organization functions as an offseason training summit and developmental camp.

This year, TEU is catching attention because Taylor Swift also attended the event with her beau. She also serenaded the guests with a surprise performance of ‘Love Story’ during the ‘Tight Ends & Friends Concert’ for the opening night at TEU. She also performed at the event last year, after the couple made their very first red carpet appearance.

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The couple is clearly not camera-shy, but as their wedding approaches, Kelce and Swift are trying to keep the specifics secret for good reason. Major outlets report that the wedding is to be held over the 4th of July weekend, with some speculating that it will be on the 3rd of July. Reports of Madison Square Garden being selected as the reception spot have been doing the rounds, while guests are rumored to have signed non-disclosure agreements to protect the couple’s privacy.

Did George Kittle say too much than needed?