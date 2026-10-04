“Accurate”: Mike Tomlin’s Son Confirms Racial Discrimination Against the NBC Analyst Early On in Life

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino, has weighed in on a story that was already drawing attention around the NFL. He confirmed that the NBC analyst dealt with racial discrimination early in life, backing the claim with a personal reaction rather than a formal statement. Coming from a family that has spent years inside the league, the response carried weight.

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Dino Tomlin had a lighthearted reaction to a recent Instagram post from storytime.sports.

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“This is pretty accurate 😂,” he commented.

The post starts with its host asking if we’ve ever wondered what kind of life leads someone to care so much about public amenities, office fixtures, and good lighting. She says she has the answer, and it begins with a claim about Mike Tomlin’s childhood.

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“Mike Tomlin wasn’t allowed to swim with white kids growing up,” she says. “He wasn’t allowed to swim with white kids growing up. Those white kids wouldn’t let black kids into the neighborhood swimming pool that they had unofficially segregated in 1970s Virginia. Mike would walk by longingly knowing he would never be allowed in, which is why he didn’t learn to swim until college.”

From there, the video jumps around quite a bit. She starts with his upbringing by a single mom and a grandmother, then moves to his search for male role models and how that shaped him into a father figure for the Steelers. She also covers how involved he is with his own kids and his community work.

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Then she circles back to his early mentors, including Philly Joe, the older kids he played sports with, and the leaders at the boys’ club. After that, she turns to his love of reading and his mom’s push for education, then to college and his secret nerdy side, and finally to his pranks and the many versions of Mike. She even has a favorite.

“My favorite one might be Mike Tomlin, the most detail-oriented architect and developer Minecraft has ever seen, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the boy who couldn’t swim with the white kids growing up spent 12 years building a city entirely based around water.”

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Tomlin himself has never publicly stated or confirmed that he faced racial discrimination as a kid in Virginia. The swimming pool story comes from the host, not from him.

What he has been open about is his love of Minecraft. He picked it up around 2014 as a way to bond with his kids.

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He told TODAY’s Craig Melvin in September, when fans first learned about his talent in the game.

“I’m a big Minecrafter,” and he added, “I started playing Minecraft, man, when my kids were young. I have a Minecraft city on creative, man, that I’ve been working on for like 12 years.”

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At the time, he was still running the Steelers. Minecraft gave him time with his family and a break from the pressure of coaching in the NFL.

“Over the course of time, they got just disinterested in the game,” Tomlin said. “They go on to high school and so forth and off to college. Their participation became less and less over the years. My participation probably at times increased. At different times over the course of a 12-month calendar, I would have different levels of fixation on this.”

Now that he’s off the sidelines, he’s putting even more time into the hobby.

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He’s now sharing it online in a series called “My 12 Year Minecraft City Build,” and episode one shows off just how detailed his world is.

While Tomlin is busy showing off his virtual city, the Steelers are having a tougher time in the real world. They sit at two wins and two losses for now.