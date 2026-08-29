Accused of ‘White Boys Hating’ Deion Sanders, Broncos Legend Clarifies His Stance on the Matter

Denver Broncos icon Mark Schlereth recently voiced his displeasure with the Deion Sanders hype in Colorado, especially after a bad season and the unnecessary and overwhelming chatter off the field. In response, a fan called him out, saying that “white boys hate Deion and can’t wait to see him fail.” Schlereth stepped in once again to clear the air about what he truly meant.

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“Deion is a friend of mine,” Schlereth said. “But this is a production business! Whether you’re a player or you’re a coach if you don’t produce wins you get fired… Get good or get gone is what we always used to say in the locker room.”

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Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champion, said on Denver Sports 104.3 that things were exciting when Colorado hired Sanders. But the on-field results haven’t justified his claims. He even added the disconnect around Shilo Sanders’ bankruptcy case, as Deion Sanders claimed that he won the lawsuit attached to the matter, when he has, in fact, lost that battle. It isn’t doing much to help Coach Prime’s cause at Colorado, according to Schlereth.

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“And then you’re paying him $10 million,” Schlereth said. “It’s just non-stop chatter, non-stop talk. You haven’t backed up really anything… You’re spinning things to make us think that we’re not very bright. I’m just over that whole situation until I see it.”

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The Deion Sanders hype is seeming like a farce for Colorado football now. His presence as head coach has worked wonders for the program financially, which became nationally relevant after years of bad football. Sanders turned things around in 2024 with a 9-4 record, but he had the help of his son, Shedeur Sanders, and a one-of-a-kind player in Travis Hunter. With his star players gone in 2025, Coach Prime and Colorado crashed to a 3-9 record, drawing intense scrutiny about Sanders’ future with the program.

Things were bad bad in Colorado last year. Quarterback Ryan Staub, who transferred from Colorado to Tennessee this year, said the coaching he received from the Volunteers was far better than what he experienced at his former program. Pat Shurmur, Colorado’s former offensive coordinator, was demoted to quarterbacks coach midseason, but was not let go until after the season ended.

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Expanding on his stance during an appearance on The Next Round, Schlereth noted that college football ultimately demands consistent competition.

“The bottom line is you got to win games, and you got to put a product on the field that can consistently compete, and they can play. Where we sit right now is this is an organization that’s got to actually win games and actually produce as opposed to just create hype.

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“At this point, I think most people feel like, ‘Hey man, that program is all sizzle and no steak.’ And I don’t go to a restaurant to order a plate of sizzle. Like, I want some steak. And that’s where we are right now in Colorado

Despite the biting football critiques, the bond between Sanders and Schlereth remains genuine. Sanders previously invited Schlereth to speak directly to the Buffaloes’ locker room in 2024 to help boost team morale. The former offensive lineman praised the team’s culture and expressed genuine respect for Sanders’ faith and personal leadership.

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Bottom line is, Deion Sanders needs to win this year, and then some. How he manages to do this with a projected finish of less than five wins is the burning question. 2026 marks the second straight year Sanders will coach a completely new team, which has at least 40 new transfers.

Colorado has retooled with new offensive and defensive coordinators in Brennan Marion and Chris Marve, respectively, which should spark some hope in the Colorado fanbase.

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Nevertheless, Schlereth’s response makes it clear that personal friendship and football evaluations exist on separate planes. The Broncos legend respects Deion Sanders as a friend. But the reality of the college football scenario dictates his evaluations. As another season approaches in Boulder, the burden falls entirely on Coach Prime to generate wins on the field and silence the growing chorus of doubters.