“Act Like I’m Not Annoyed”: Buccaneers Legend Forced to Hide True Feelings After Vita Vea Requests a Trade

The Bucs get unfortunate news ahead of training camp, and their former defensive tackle Gerald McCoy isn’t happy with it either. Nose tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade from the team after spending eight seasons with them. But for McCoy, the worst part could be working in front of the camera and still maintaining his composure.

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“My first assignment of the season is in Tampa, now I have to sit on camera and act like I’m not annoyed this is happening to us……..,” Gerald McCoy said on X.

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Vita Vea has asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to trade him after both sides failed to agree on a new contract. His agent, Collin Roberts, has confirmed the trade request. Earlier this summer, Vea skipped on-field work during the team’s mandatory minicamp, which was a sign that he is unhappy with his contract situation. At that time, head coach Todd Bowles was not worried about the situation and said it was “part of the business.”

However, now it seems pretty serious. Vea is entering the final year of his four-year, $71 million contract. He is set to earn $17 million this season, but none of that money is guaranteed. His contract also includes up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses if he remains active. Since the two sides could not reach an agreement on a new deal, Vea has now officially asked the Buccaneers to trade him before the 2026 season begins.

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McCoy’s reaction makes sense as both of them have known each other since 2018, when the Buccaneers picked Vea with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. At that time, McCoy was the team’s experienced star defensive tackle. He welcomed Vea to the team, helped him adjust to the NFL, and guided him during the early part of his career.

Losing a player like Vea is not an option for the team. Last season, he played in all 17 games and finished with 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and 34 tackles. In his eight NFL seasons, Vea has recorded 35 career sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and 2024. If the Buccaneers trade him, they will lose one of the key players in the middle of their defense, ahead of the 2026 season.

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If the Buccaneers trade Vita Vea, their defense will become much weaker. Vea is the player who controls the middle of the defensive line and makes it harder for opponents to run the ball. He often takes on two blockers, which gives his teammates more chances to make tackles. That is why CBS Sports said the Buccaneers would be “significantly worse off without him in run defense.”

Now, it will be interesting to see how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to handle the situation after Vea is traded to another team.