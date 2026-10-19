“Added Few Years to My Career”: Mike Evans Fires Shots at Bucs and Baker Mayfield After Ditching Tampa Bay for 49ers

After signing an extension in 2024, Mike Evans declared he wanted to be a Bucs for life. Again in 2025, he called it the right decision to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But then March 2026 came, and he was no longer a Buccaneer. He agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $60.4 million. And his decision to leave Tampa came as a surprise to many. Seven months later, the star wide receiver finally revealed how crucial it was.

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“This team rejuvenated me and probably added a few more years to my career,” Evans said in an interview with Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “They had everything I needed and checked every box. They’re trying to win now. The quarterback, great skill players, great defense, great coaching staff, and lastly, a great organization.”

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Though he did not name the Bucs, his comments suggested that he felt the team lacked effort to win. Tampa Bay’s record also drew a clearer picture. The Bucs fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2013, and they had lost 11 of 13 games going back to last season. They went 8-9 in 2025.

And this season, they are sitting at 1-5 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. A man who wanted a team “trying to win now” had little reason to stay.

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Evans’ agent said the decision was never about money; it became a necessity. He did not get into the nitty-gritty of his chapter with Tampa. Instead, he spoke about the winning culture of the 49ers.

The Niners are 5-0, and Evans, as their WR1, has 24 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Against Seattle, he caught seven passes for 113 yards and a score, and he did it while playing through a rib injury. He took a 28-yard catch on second-and-21 and then converted a two-point try. Brock Purdy called him “a game changer.”

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His final Tampa line looked far different. The six-time Pro Bowler had 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns last season. Multiple things went wrong with the Bucs. His target shares were set to be shared with Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan on the roster. Then there was the quarterback line. He wanted a quarterback he believed in and a real chance to win the Super Bowl. He lost faith in the Bucs’ ability to rejuvenate following the 2025 losing season. So he chose to prioritize himself.

Now he’s with a team whom he considers Super Bowl-worthy. Recalling the 2020 Bucs Super Bowl team with Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski, he claimed the 49ers are “just as strong as them.”

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Previously, in a separate interview on Real Ones, Evans said legacy and Hall of Fame odds also pushed him toward San Francisco. While he still carries the same love for Tampa fans, he wants to chase history. His 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards tie him with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

The “few more years” line now has a contract behind it, and it lands harder as Tampa Bay sinks. Evans did not need to name the Bucs or quarterback Baker Mayfield. The standings made his case for him. The two teams will not meet this season unless both reach the playoffs, which looks nearly impossible for Tampa Bay.