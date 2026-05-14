AFC East Offseason Grades: Are the Patriots Still Favorites in 2026?

The New England Patriots were a surprise last season, taking the league by storm with head coach Mike Vrabel taking over in his first season. The team hopes to repeat as AFC East champions, and realistically, only one team can stop that from happening. The Buffalo Bills made major changes this offseason, firing head coach Sean McDermott and hiring Joe Brady as their new head coach. The team made additions on both sides of the ball to hopefully help quarterback Josh Allen secure his first Super Bowl. Then, with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, both teams are in clear rebuilds. Neither will likely compete for the division’s title, but both made offseason additions to take steps in the right direction.

Here’s how the AFC East handled the 2026 NFL offseason.

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New England Patriots

Most improved position: Edge rusher

The Patriots’ interior defensive line was dominant in 2025, led by Milton Williams and Christian Barmore. The pair were both top 30 in the league for pass rush win rate on true pass sets (min. 250 pass rush snaps). Cory Durden ranked first, having a win rate of 29.8 percent, with 265 pass rush snaps, a smaller workload, but still dominated.

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Looking at the edges for the Patriots, K’Lavon Chaisson was their best pass rusher on the outside, but he ranked 58th in true pass-set win rate at 12.9 percent. Harold Landry III wasn’t far behind, ranking 68th (min. 250 pass rush snaps). The team let Chaisson walk in free agency, leaving a hole in one of the edge spots and leaving a clear need for a replacement. General manager Eliot Wolf got to work by signing former Baltimore Ravens edge Dre’Mont Jones and drafting Gabe Jacas in the second round.

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Imago August 29, 2025, Champaign, Il, USA: Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas celebrates after a tackle against Western Illinois on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Champaign USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250829_zaf_m67_013 Copyright: xJohnxJ.xKimx

Jones recorded 507 pass rush snaps and ranked 25th in the league in win rate on true pass sets with 18.2 percent. Mix him in with Landry and Jacas (who has more room to grow as a pass rusher), this room can be even more impactful than last season. New England ranked 10th in quaterback pressure as a team; that number can go even higher in 2026.

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Position needing improvement: Wide receiver

We all know New England will likely trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, but it hasn’t happened yet. Looking at the roster, wide receiver still jumps out as a major need. The Patriots’ offensive line was a main reason the team lost the Super Bowl, but watching the film, the receivers struggled to get separation against Seattle’s secondary.

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The Patriots added former Green Bay Packer receiver Romeo Doubs. Doubs was one of my favorite signings this offseason, as he was in a crowded room in Green Bay. He finished 2025 with 848 yards and seven touchdowns.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs 87 catches the ball for a touchdown during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220049

Just looking at the rest of the room, it’s still missing that X-factor in terms of receiving options for quaterback Drake Maye. Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas are great options, but none are a true No. 1 receiver. The Patriots better get the deal with Philadelphia done, because the receiver room could limit the offense.

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Buffalo Bills

Most improved position: Secondary

The Bills had the best pass defense in the league last year, allowing 156.9 yards per game, and the unit improved further this offseason. The team lost Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp and Darnell Savage this offseason, but got younger and more explosive with the moves they made. General manager Brandon Beane signed Dee Alford, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency. Alford replaces Johnson, and Gardner Johnson replaces Rapp.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Cornerback Dee Alford 20 of the Atlanta Falcons during the week 18 NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday January 4, 2026 at the Mercedes-Banz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532601042083

In the draft, the team selected Davison Igbinosun, Jalon Kilgore and Toriano Pride Jr. Igbinosun offers tremendous length on the outside, and Kilgore offers versatility throughout the secondary. It’ll be a fun unit to see grow and gel together as the season unfolds, but this unit should be one of the league’s best in 2026.

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Position needing improvement: Pass rush

Having Greg Rousseau is a major plus for the front-seven, as he ranked in the top 10 in pass-rush win rate on true pass sets with 21.5 percent (min. 250 pass-rush snaps). Outside of him, there are question marks. The team signed former Miami Dolphin Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal and drafted TJ Parker in the second round. The upside is there with Parker, who possesses a power profile and had a dominant 2024 college season, but he needs to be more consistent on the edge. Chubb was coming off an injury in 2025 and will be fully healthy going into 2026, just not confident he can be a consistent threat on the edge at this stage of his career.

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Bradley Chubb 2 of the Miami Dolphins during the game against the New York Jets on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Dolphins at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25120721289

The Bills ranked 20th in team sacks last season, having 36, and I just don’t know how much that number will improve with the additions made this offseason.

Miami Dolphins

Most improved position: Wide receiver

Well, the new pair leading the Dolphins, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, hit the reset button this offseason. The team is taking on over $170 million in dead cap space this season, indicating this is a clear rebuild year for Miami. The team had 13 draft picks in the 2026 NFL draft, which was the most in the league. They made sure to use those picks throughout the roster, but they addressed the receiver room the most.

The Dolphins’ receiving room was once led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but both were let go this offseason. Sullivan signed Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Terrace Marshall Jr. for some depth before the draft. During the draft, the team added even more talent in Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. There’s plenty of upside in this group, especially with Bell and Douglas, who aren’t refined players but can take steps this season.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00093

This roster clearly isn’t ready to compete, but quaterback Malik Willis has decent options to target in 2026. It’s not elite, but from where it was before free agency, it’s a step in the right direction.

Position needing improvement: Secondary

It was clear where the Dolphins stood on their secondary after trading Mikah Fitzpatrick to the Jets. An overhaul was needed. The team lost Jack Jones and Kader Kohou and opted not to re-sign Artie Burns, Rasul Douglas and Ashtyn Davis. The team spent one of its first-round picks on Chris Johnson to likely become the team’s No. 1 corner in the Hafley scheme. I’m a big believer in Johnson, but the talent behind him isn’t the best.

The projected starters are Johnson, Dante Trader Jr., Lonnie Johnson, JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr. There are depth options like Strom Duck, Michael Taaffee and Darrell Baker Jr., but it’s clear this unit needs improvement.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Kentucky Oct 18, 2025 Lexington, Kentucky, USA Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe 16 celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Lexington Kroger Field Kentucky USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxPratherx 20251018_bgd_li0_276

No one expected the Dolphins to make strides this year with the cap situation and how the roster looks at the moment, but Sullivan knows this unit will need upgrading in the 2027 NFL offseason.

New York Jets

Most improved position: The entire defense

The Jets’ defense made history last year — not the good kind. New York’s defense didn’t record an interception in 2025, setting an NFL record. Head coach Aaron Glenn wanted to make an impact in his first year coaching the Jets, but not that kind.

To make sure that doesn’t happen again, general manager Darren Mougey traded for Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins and signed former Chicago Bear corner Nahshon Wright. In the draft, the team selected D’Angelo Ponds and VJ Payne, who both can make an immediate impact in 2026.

Imago Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive back D’Angelo Ponds (DB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The front seven deserves some of the blame for no interceptions last year, as the unit ranked 31st in the NFL in total sacks with 26. Glenn is shifting to a 3-4 defense, and to help with the transition, the team signed David Onyemata and Joseph Ossai and drafted David Bailey. The unit still isn’t where it needs ot be if it wants to be dominant, but Glenn and Mougey took the right steps this past offseason.

Position needing improvement: Quaterback

The Las Vegas Raiders were dysfunctional last season. It’s the truth. Many have once again written off quaterback Geno Smith because of it, as he led the league with 17 interceptions last season. Now, I’m not saying he’ll be a top-10 quaterback with the Jets, but he won’t be one of the worst in the league when it comes to EPA/dropback.

Imago November 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20251130_zaf_c68_083 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

New York’s offense line is more solid than Vegas’ last season and has better weapons in Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq.

Even with the higher upside offense than what he had to work with a season ago, Smith is still the weakest link on the offense. If the Jets want to take another step and truly compete for the AFC East, they have to get a quaterback with higher upside than Smith. It’ll do for the 2026 season, but that’s the No. 1 priority for Mougey in 2027.