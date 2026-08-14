AFC North Record Predictions: Will the Bengals, Steelers or Ravens Come Out on Top?

The AFC North has always been a unique division. It feels like those four teams genuinely hate each other, so every time they match up, it just feels more important than an average divisional game.

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It feels like the North is a battle every single year. It’s very rare that we see one of these four teams run away with the division, and I don’t see that changing this year. There are three teams that have a real shot at taking home the AFC North crown, creating one of the more fascinating divisional battles this season.

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I went through all four teams’ schedules and made my record predictions for the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Steelers

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2025 Record: 10-7

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AFC North Odds: +550

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a very weak AFC North last year, but I don’t think they got much better this year while others in their division made some big additions.

Aaron Rodgers is back for his second year with the Steelers, and while he’s better than their other options, he really doesn’t move me. He’ll be fine, but he’s not going to elevate this offense, and in a division with the Bengals and Ravens, they need someone who can elevate this roster.

I do like Pittsburgh’s defense, though. Their pass rush should be solid with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith leading the way; their linebacker core with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson is good enough, and their secondary is very strong with Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean leading the way.

The Steelers are a good team, but they’re not great, and with the schedule they have, they need to be great to return to the playoffs.

Record Prediction

vs Atlanta Falcons – L

at New England Patriots – L

vs Cincinnati Bengals – L

at Cleveland Browns – W

vs Indianapolis Colts – L

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – W

at New Orleans Saints – W

vs Cleveland Browns – W

at Cincinnati Bengals – W

at Philadelphia Eagles – L

vs Denver Broncos – L

vs Houston Texans – L

at Jacksonville Jaguars – W

vs Baltimore Ravens – L

vs Carolina Panthers – W

at Tennessee Titans – L

at Baltimore Ravens – L

Final Record: 7-10 (3-3)

Baltimore Ravens

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2019: Bengals vs Ravens OCT 13 Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 8 in action during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on October 13, 2019. Photo/ Mike Buscher / Cal Media Baltimore MD USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20191013_zaf_c04_081.jpg MikexBuscher/CalxSportxMediax csmphototwo595663

2025 Record: 8-9

AFC North Odds: +100

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the most disappointing teams in the league last season, but now they have a new coaching staff and have made some big additions that should help improve their roster.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are both back in Baltimore this year, and if they’re healthy, this offense is going to continue to be great. And if they can get one of their rookie receivers – Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt – to step up and make an impact this year, their offense could be even better than it’s been in the past.

Defensively, the Ravens had a great linebacking core and secondary last year, but they really struggled to get after the passer. So what did they do? They went out and signed Trey Hendrickson, who has finished with 17.5 sacks in his last two fully healthy seasons. They also added Zion Young, a rookie pass rusher out of Missouri.

The Ravens should easily eclipse the 10-win mark this season and will likely be in the AFC North hunt.

Record Prediction

at Indianapolis Colts – W

vs New Orleans Saints – W

at Dallas Cowboys – L

vs Tennessee Titans – W

vs Atlanta Falcons – W

at Cleveland Browns – W

vs Cincinnati Bengals – L

at Buffalo Bills – W

vs Jacksonville Jaguars – W

at Los Angeles Chargers – L

at Carolina Panthers – W

at Houston Texans – L

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – W

at Pittsburgh Steelers – W

vs Cleveland Browns – W

at Cincinnati Bengals – L

vs Pittsburgh Steelers – W

Final Record: 12-5 (4-2)

Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase 1 and quarterback Joe Burrow 9 look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals Icon211128018

2025 Record: 6-11

AFC North Odds: +170

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of my teams this year. We know how great this offense can be when they’re all healthy, but they made some massive changes to their defense, which should help make them competitive again in 2026.

When Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown are all on the field, the Bengals are one of the best offenses in the league. The only thing is, the four of them seem to never be healthy at the same time. But I don’t bet on injuries when making predictions, so my record prediction is based on all of them being healthy for 17 games.

The defense is what I want to talk about, though. Their pass rush, which was pretty awful last year, should be much better with Cashius Howell, Boye Mafe, and Dexter Lawrence leading the way. And that’s not even mentioning Shemar Stewart, Myles Murphy, and Jonathan Allen. If just one of those three takes a step forward, it will help them out greatly.

Linebacker is still a concern for this team, but their secondary definitely got better. DJ Turner II was already one of the best corners in football, and now he has Bryan Cook to help him out in the defensive backfield.

This defense isn’t perfect, but if it’s an average unit, this offense is good enough to win a lot of games.

Record Prediction

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – W

at Houston Texans – L

at Pittsburgh Steelers – W

vs Jacksonville Jaguars – L

at Miami Dolphins – W

at Baltimore Ravens – W

vs Tennessee Titans – W

at Atlanta Falcons – W

vs Pittsburgh Steelers – L

at Washington Commanders – L

vs New Orleans Saints – W

at Cleveland Browns – W

vs Kansas City Chiefs – W

at Carolina Panthers – W

at Indianapolis Colts – W

vs Baltimore Ravens – W

vs Cleveland Browns – W

Final Record: 13-4 (5-1)

Cleveland Browns

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104055

2025 Record: 5-12

AFC North Odds: +2000

The Cleveland Browns had a good draft, but I still don’t feel very good about this team.

Starting at quarterback, does anyone really believe Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson is the answer? I don’t think so. They do have some solid receivers to work with now that KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are in the room, but I’m not sure that will really matter with those two under center.

On defense, the Browns were always carried by Myles Garrett, and while I think Jared Verse is a very good player, he’s not Garrett. When you look outside of him, Carson Schwesinger and Denzel Ward are really the only other two players that move me on that defense. If Mason Graham can take a step forward, he could help them out, but he had a disappointing rookie year.

My record prediction is probably a bit harsh, but I don’t believe in Cleveland’s coach or quarterback, so I have them at just two wins this year.

Record Prediction

at Jacksonville Jaguars – L

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – L

vs Carolina Panthers – L

vs Pittsburgh Steelers – L

at New York Jets – W

vs Baltimore Ravens – L

at Tennessee Titans – L

at Pittsburgh Steelers – L

at New Orleans Saints – L

vs Houston Texans – L

vs Las Vegas Raiders – L

vs Cincinnati Bengals – L

vs Atlanta Falcons – L

at New York Giants – W

at Baltimore Ravens – L

vs Indianapolis Colts – L

at Cincinnati Bengals – L

Final Record: 2-15 (0-6)