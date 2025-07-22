AFC North Training Camp Preview 2025: Biggest Questions Surrounding Steelers, Ravens, Bengals & Browns

Lightning flickers over the rolling fields of Latrobe, Owings Mills, Cincinnati, and Berea. The grind of July AFC North is a rite of passage and reckoning. As the 2025 training camps barrel into view, the biggest stories in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland are far more than roster tweaks or positional battles. They’re seismic: high-priced gambles, redemption quests, and legacies tested. What’s unfolding is a relentless quest for answers that will define future headlines, and perhaps championships. Not just that, it’s the story of 4 QB rooms having different paths.

Aaron Rodgers is “pretty sure’ this is his last season. Joe Burrow will hope he could get a better defensive back up, so that the points he scores doesn’t go in vain. JB said this back in Oct. ’24, “I think the way we’re playing this year, stylistically, fits this division a little more.” The offense clicked. But the Defense leaked. Now, he’s got the band back together. Lamar Jackson is tired of the ‘almost’ ticket to Super Bowl. He has the weight and the itchiness of getting it done. And then, the Browns. Who’s leading under center? Well, that’s a question.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A legendary gamble

As Aaron Rodgers arrives in black and gold, the Steelers are looking at uncharted territory. A Hall of Fame QB attempting a later-career renaissance in a storied franchise known more for continuity than splashy moves. The biggest question for the franchise is simple yet monumental: Can Rodgers recapture his old brilliance and transform Pittsburgh’s offense overnight? If not, Mike Tomlin’s authority over the team is threatened.

New faces like wideout DK Metcalf seek chemistry with their new signal-caller. The Steelers have also added Darius Slay, Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey this offseason. How the new talents in the roster merge together and deliver will be the question every single day. With George Pickens gone, Steel City might also be on the lookout for a new receiver at WR2 while Calvin Austin III and Robert Woods aim for that same slot.

TJ Watt returns as the backbone of the defense with a brand-new contract for himself. Along with Patrick Queen, the new additions to the roster will also have to quickly mesh together. In a division where every mistake is magnified, Steel City faces a season of hope, risk, and a potential rebirth of greatness.

Baltimore Ravens: The weight of expectations

The Ravens have a shot to be the favorites, and their 3rd consecutive division title. Everything in Baltimore revolves around one question: Is this finally the year Lamar Jackson leads them to the Super Bowl? The Ravens return nearly their entire offense from a squad that led the NFL in total yards last season. The defense, bolstered by Pro Bowl additions DeAndre Hopkins and Jaire Alexander, remains formidable.

But the storyline in camp isn’t just about talent; it’s about overcoming the ghosts of postseasons past. The key is mastering details and staying healthy; the roster’s only true enemy appears to be the injury report. Few franchises are so close to glory, yet so keenly aware that even minor mistakes can prove fatal. Derrick Henry, after signing a massive extension, is looking forward to another explosive season, and maybe even a movie deal at the end of it.

Baltimore’s coaching staff knows the urgency. As Lamar Jackson himself said it back in January, “”I’m tired this s—,” Jackson said following the 27-25 loss to the Bills. “I’m tired of being right there. We need to punch it in. We need to punch in that ticket.” With Jackson’s window wide open with premium weapons, anything less than an AFC title will feel like a disappointment. Every position battle, every scheme tweak, is being judged against championship standards.

Cincinnati Bengals: Win now, or fade away

After missing the playoffs despite career years from Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson, the clock is ticking louder than ever. That urgency boils down to this camp’s defining question: Can the Bengals reclaim contender status in the league’s most unforgiving division? The holdouts are making that difficult to answer. With Shemar Stewart notably absent from camp, and Trey Hendrickson still nowhere close to getting a new deal, there’s more nervousness around the Bengals than hope.

With Chase and Tee Higgins around him, Burrow will try to sync with the new names on the roster. Offseason shakeups bring fresh pressure. A retooled offensive line and new RB competition must gel in real time. Burrow has experience and rapport with his stars, but Cincinnati’s margin for erorrs is paper-thin, especially if new faces struggle early. The defense, under the new management of Al Golden, aims to shake off last year’s late-season stumbles.

The sense in camp is clear: this core’s window won’t stay open forever. For the Bengals, every camp rep is charged with the weight of expectation, and a burning need to keep pace with surging rivals. All the while, the holdouts loom large.

Cleveland Browns: Crossroads of identity

The Browns might just be the AFC North’s biggest enigma. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders’ QB race will hit a fever pitch in camp. Who gets the most reps? Who is the starter? These questions will continue to haunt the franchise faithful till the very last moment, but the camp should at least provide a direction the wind is blowing towards. The rookies, as always, will be in the center of headlines. If the answer to the QB question isn’t found in camp, the Browns could also look at the trade market to find an instant solution.

After multiple injuries, and a battle for the roster spot, Nick Chubb will run with the Texans. The RB weight falls on Quinshon Judkins (facing legal troubles and addition to the franchise’s instability) and Dylan Sampson. DC Jim Schwartz has his work cut out for him. While Myles Garrett still holds down the core, rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger pose developmental challenges. Cleveland’s camp revolves around two pivotal questions: Who will lead this team on offense; and is Kevin Stefanski’s tenure running short along with the Dawg Pound’s patience?

New signings and returning veterans face scrutiny at every turn. There’s pressure to prove the Browns can do more than simply threaten. After years of rebuilding, fans want results. In the shadow of the North’s giants, Cleveland is fighting for relevance, respect, and, above all, tangible progress.

In the battle-scarred AFC North, training camp isn’t just a warm-up for the season. It’s a proving ground for ambitions, reputations, and the next epic chapter. As camp opens, Pittsburgh’s steel curtain is pulled back to reveal a bold new direction under AR. Baltimore is haunted only by how close they are to glory… Lamar Jackson wants to end that.. Cincy can’t afford another year watching rivals celebrate, and Joe Burrow with his head in hands, while Cleveland stands at a crossroads, determined to define itself after another turbulent season. Each team’s fate hangs on a knife-edge. The only certainty is that nothing will come easy.