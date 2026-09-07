AFC Team Called Off Joe Milton Signing at the Last Minute Before Cowboys QB’s Dallas Return – Report

This preseason campaign was surely one of the toughest for the Dallas Cowboys when it came to choosing a backup quarterback. Both Sam Howell and Joe Milton III were still competing in the preseason. The Cowboys surprised everyone by letting Milton go, but perhaps, upon realizing what they were parting with, signed him back soon after.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dallas will be grateful another team didn’t pick him up off waivers, because there was interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was told that Miami was a team that were calling about your quarterbacks on Sunday,” Bryan Broaddus said on Trust the Tape. “But they also traded for the guy in Green Bay (Kyle McCord). But Miami was a team that was calling

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Schottenheimer said other teams were interested in Milton when he was waived. However, he was “elated” upon learning that the quarterback was returning to Dallas, because Milton had “worked his b*** off to be where he is and to develop the way he has developed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the preseason, Milton recorded 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Howell completed 27 of 40 passes for 314 yards, also scoring three touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown. Schottenheimer had said previously the two had been going “neck-and-neck” in the QB2 battle, but the head coach ultimately picked Howell, the more experienced among the two.

Milton has only five to games his name without a start in the league in two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed out a few areas where Milton still needed work, like learning “how to huddle and call a play in the huddle.” However, in the offseason so far, he has done nothing but impress Cowboys staff and fans.

Milton’s waiving was a big shock to fans, since his athleticism is one of a kind. He is widely known to have the strongest arm in the league right now; his throw power rating on EA Madden 27 is 99. That arm proved difficult to control last season, but in the preseason, he’d found a way to channel his powers best. He threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Mingo in the preseason clash vs the Arizona Cardinals. He told The Ringer earlier that the farthest he can throw is 91 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, he was dropped. According to Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, Milton was reportedly “unhappy” at getting waived. Former cornerback Asante Samuel, like many, was angry at the decision too, saying that the franchise “dragged Joe Milton’s value down to the ground, knowing they would get him back to the practice squad, and no other team will use his talent to potentially beat up on the Dallas Cowboys.”

QB1 Dak Prescott, however, expressed his happiness on Milton’s return, saying the Cowboys were “fortunate” he didn’t get picked off waivers, and the team was getting a “h*** of a player” back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milton now has a real shot at impressing the staff if Prescott or Howell are injured in the season and he gets a chance to play. He can also firmly secure a spot for himself next year if he balls out in the opportunities he gets. Asante Samuel even sees him as someone who can do better than Prescott.

“Joe Milton III brings more to the table than Dak Prescott. That’s just the truth. The most intriguing thing I noticed about Joe Milton in the huddle is he looks like the biggest player, the biggest athlete out there on offense. He is a very big dude. Just having to tackle him on defenses is a tough task. He’s a weapon to have on the team, and I can’t believe how many teams that needed a legit quarterback refused to require Joe Milton.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Milton has been on a journey of ups and downs up to now. But seeing his coach and his team being excited to have him back and continue to develop him, his complaints and frustration should soon turn into motivation.