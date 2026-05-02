AFC West Post-Draft Analysis: Broncos Built to Win, Chiefs Still Missing a Key Piece and Raiders Have a Long Way to Go

It’s time to break down the AFC West and see where these teams stand after the offseason. The Denver Broncos won the division last year, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are here to make sure that won’t happen again. The Las Vegas Raiders made some quality moves throughout the offense, but there’s no expectation they’ll compete for the division.

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Here are the position groups each team addressed well, and which group still needs improvement heading into 2026.

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Denver Broncos

Most improved position group: Wide Receiver

The Broncos had a quiet offseason and didn’t get overly aggressive in free agency. I can’t blame them. Their roster is one of the best in the NFL and with a healthy Bo Nix, they should be in the mix for the Super Bowl again. One area they could address is getting a more dynamic receiver on the outside who can complement Courtland Sutton, and they traded for a perfect option in Jaylen Waddle.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 17 checks the stands during pragame workouts before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221109

Broncos gave up a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Waddle and a fourth-round pick all in the 2026 draft. Waddle should fit in with the core of Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., Pat Bryant and Sutton. As the season progressed, head coach Sean Payton trusted Nix to push the ball down the field more, and with the addition of Waddle, the Broncos should be aggressive out of the gates in 2026.

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Position needing improvement: Linebacker

It was hard to find a weak link in this roster, because it’s complete. The defense is lights out, but one spot the team could’ve added to was linebacker. Alex Singleton has been lighting it up for Denver, but they could’ve added a dynamic playmaker opposite of him. It was hard due to the limited draft capital, but they selected Red Murdock with the last pick of the draft, and he’ll be a name to watch out for once training camp hits.

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Imago October 5, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, U.S.A.: Denver Broncos linebacker ALEX SINGLETON 49 competes during a week five game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 05, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Philadelphia U.S.A. – ZUMAs124 20251005_fap_s124_021 Copyright: xSaquanxStimpsonx

The rushing defense and passing defense ranked in the top 10 last year for the Broncos, so they’ll be just fine with Singleton and Justin Strnad. That’s how loaded this roster truly is.

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Los Angeles Chargers

Most improved position group: Offensive Line

The Chargers’ season last year was derailed when tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffered season-ending injuries. The duo, when healthy, is one of the best in the league, and the losses were felt. The Chargers gave up 60 sacks last season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

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Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 08: Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater 70 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 8, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412081076

General manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh knew this couldn’t happen again. They didn’t replace Alt or Slater, but gave the offensive line more bodies to work with. They added Cole Strange, Tyler Biadasz, Jake Slaughter, Travis Burke, Logan Taylor, Alex Harkey and Isaiah World, all of whom are capable of making the roster. If injuries plague this unit again for the 2026 season, the Chargers will have bodies to throw at the situation.

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Position needing improvement: Wide receiver

Ladd McConkey has been everything for this Chargers team in the passing game. Quentin Johnston has gotten more comfortable in the NFL, but the team still lacks a true No. 1. McConkey operates in the slot, and the two starting outside receivers are Johnston and Tre Harris. Those aren’t bad options, but they would’ve been the main outside weapons the team could’ve used to upgrade that position in a big way.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 27: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 warms up prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 27, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 27 Texans at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122700919

AJ Brown hasn’t been dealt from the Philadelphia Eagles yet, and while the entire world suspects she’ll be a New England Patriot, I’m surprised the Chargers haven’t been more interested. Brown is the exact type of body type and weapon the Chargers are missing. Justin Herbert has done a fantastic job carrying this offense. It’d be nice for the team to award him with an elite weapon like Brown.

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Kansas City Chiefs

Most improved position group: Running back

The Chiefs relied on Isiah Pacheco, Brashard Smith and Kareem Hunt last year to man their backfield. The team as a whole averaged 0 yards over expected per play, ranking 27th in the league. The rushing offense was ranked 25th in the league, and it was clear the Chiefs needed a more explosive back to lead the charge.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0216

Kansas City still has Smith, but he can be used more as a third-down back with his receiving skills. General manager Brett Veach went out and got the Super Bowl MVP in Kenneth Walker, who was the main reason the Seattle Seahawks’ offense was so dominant in the playoffs last season. Walker fits into the zone scheme the Chiefs will run and has the patience and burst to be a difference-maker for the Chiefs. The team also added Emmett Johnson in the draft, who can easily be a part of the rotation with his catching and pass blocking ability.

Position needing improvement: Wide receiver

Veach knew he needed to upgrade his secondary, and he did within the draft after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. He also addressed the defensive line with new additions throughout the offseason. I contemplated linebacker, but ended up going wide receiver.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 runs after the catch in the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512071358

Rashee Rice has faced legal issues, but the NFL decided that action was unnecessary. Outside of Rice, Xavier Worthy has struggled to find his role in the NFL, and Tyquan Thornton is a great field stretcher for the offense. The team is still missing that dynamic weapon who can be a threat in the intermediate part of the field; it used to be Travis Kelce, but he hasn’t been the version of Kelce we all remember. The team has some intriguing depth options in Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen and Jeff Caldwell, so the hope may be that one of them takes charge in 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders

Most improved position group: Linebacker

The Raiders have needed a linebacker for decades. Entering the offseason, it was no different. General manager John Spytek addressed that need in free agency, signing Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, who will take over as the starting duo for the Raiders.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Quay Walker 7 of the Green Bay Packers chases Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110016

The team added no depth behind them, but it’s a night-and-day difference from last season’s group of Devin White and Elandon Roberts.

Position needing improvement: Wide receiver

The Raiders’ offense was atrocious last season; there’s no other way to put it. The offensive line was bad, the wide receiver play was non-existent and the quarterback play was a reflection of both. The team didn’t address the receiver position as heavily as some anticipated to help out rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 10, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Spytek added Jalen Nailor and Dareke Young in free agency while drafting Malik Benson. It’s a group that still needs improvement, but the team seems eager to see what Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. can do in year two. Chase Roberts signed as an undrafted free agent and was labeled as a mid-round receiver by many before the draft. He could be another intriguing option throughout camp and could make the roster.