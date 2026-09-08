AFC West Predictions 2026: Can the Broncos Hold Off Patrick Mahomes?

The AFC West is looking to be one of the most competitive divisions in football for 2026. Multiple new coaching hires, draft picks, and players returning from injury have fans of these teams excited to see how it all plays out. Will the same team repeat as champions in 2026, or will an old king return to his throne?

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Here are my predictions for the AFC West below.

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Denver Broncos

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 04: Denver Head Coach, Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Chargers at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon202601011

2026 Record: 12-5

Many people won’t admit it, but the reason they’re low on the Denver Broncos heading into 2026 is that they don’t believe in Bo Nix as their quarterback. Nix suffered a fractured right ankle in the playoffs last season, missing the AFC Championship game, which Denver lost. This Broncos team was one game away from the Super Bowl last season, so you’d have to imagine the front office would go all in to try and get over the hump.

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That’s exactly what they did, trading their 2026 first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle to bring in an explosive No. 2 receiver, which Denver was missing from a season ago. Outside of that, there were next to no additions to the roster, except some exciting rookies that’ll play key depth roles this season. That’s how loaded this roster is; Denver knows they don’t need to do much to make it better.

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Which is exactly why Denver wins this division again and earns the No. 1 seed in the AFC as a whole. Denver’s defense is loaded; we know that. The offense got even better this offseason. Expect this team to dominate once again under Sean Payton.

Kansas City Chiefs

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 28: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs follows through on a pass during the Kansas City Chiefs OTAs on May 28, 2026 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA MAY 28 Kansas City Chiefs OTA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2605280193

2026 Record: 12-5

It’s hard to quit the Kansas City Chiefs. Just when you think this dynasty might be dead, they reel you back in. Kansas City was awful last season. The defense wasn’t its usual self under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and the offense just didn’t have the same juice we’re used to seeing. Andy Reid brought in Eric Bieniemy to coordinate the offense again. Throughout the preseason, it’s clear that’s what Kansas City needed.

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Coaching wasn’t the only issue; the talent on offense was lacking as well. The Chiefs brought in Kenneth Walker to help boost the rushing game that just lacked in 2025. Along with him, they brought in promising rookies Cyrus Allen and Emmett Johnson to bring youth to the playmaking core. Kansas City will also need some year-two jumps in players like Jalen Royals and Brashard Smith to give Patrick Mahomes everything he needs to be dominant once again. Oh, and ya, Mahomes is the quarterback of this team. As long as he’s at the helm, Kansas City is a threat.

Defensively, the Chiefs got a makeover. They lost their two starting cornerbacks, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but brought in youth to replace them. Kansas City will expect a year-two jump from Nohl Williams, but drafted Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady as well. It wasn’t only the secondary that got a facelift; the Chiefs brought in Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas, two explosive pass rushers in college who should thrive in this Spagnuolo scheme.

Kansas City just falls short of winning the division, but still makes the playoffs as a dangerous threat and is ready to make a run for another Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð DECEMBER 01: Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh gives quarterback Justin Herbert 10 a first bump prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 1st, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 01 Chargers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241201090

2026 Record: 8-9

Everyone’s offseason darling and for good reason. Mike McDaniel’s hiring as offensive coordinator should have this offense looking different. Justin Herbert should have a big year, and players like Omarion Hampton will thrive in this run scheme. So why below .500 for the Los Angeles Chargers? Well, teams have to end up on the short end of the stick, and there are a ton of talented teams in the NFL. When it came to picking games, two things kept worrying me about Los Angeles: the interior offensive line and an unproven defensive coordinator.

The Chargers have a history of injuries; they’ve already lost Tyler Biadasz for the season, meaning rookie Jake Slaughter will have to take over the starting center position. Slater and Alt’s injury history suggests depth will be tested, risking key losses during the season. The weapons are all there, though, for Herbert. Hampton, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Keaton Mitchell. It’s an underrated group, but one that fits exactly what the Chargers will try to do on offense.

It’s unfair to judge a coordinator before any games have been played, but Chris O’Leary has never called an NFL defense before in his career. He was the Western Michigan defensive coordinator in 2025 and, before that, the Chargers’ safeties coach in 2024 under Jim Harbaugh. He’s used to the culture and team, so that’s a plus, but can this defense be as good as it was under Jesse Minter? That’s unlikely and a reason the Chargers will compete for a playoff spot, but drop key games down the stretch that push them out of the playoff and AFC West race.

Las Vegas Raiders

Imago August 20, 2026: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during a preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260820_faf_c04_020 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

2026 Record: 6-11

In last place in the AFC West are the Las Vegas Raiders, but this team is moving in the right direction. The Kubiak hiring and Mendoza draft pick should excite Raiders fans about the franchise’s future. Kirk Cousins will start early, but Mendoza’s eventual arrival will shift focus to the franchise’s future.

Outside of Mendoza, this offense looks improved, especially the offensive line. Bringing in Tyler Linderbaum looks to have changed the entire mindset of the offensive line, and Ashton Jeanty should find holes a lot easier in 2026. The receiving core is one of the worst in the NFL, though, which will limit this team in 2026.

Looking at the defense, the edge room outside of Maxx Crosby still has questions. Someone will need to step up to generate consistent pressure to make this defense legit. The interior defensive line is worrisome. The secondary is filled with unproven young players. The upside is there with the Raiders, but too many question marks on the defense and in the receiver room are why they finish at 6-11.