AFC West Record Predictions: Can the Chiefs Take the Division Back From the Broncos?

While the NFC West is the best division in the NFL, don’t sleep on the AFC West. They have three teams that are all capable of making not only a playoff push, but a Super Bowl push.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Denver Broncos stole the division from the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in a decade last season, and now they’re looking to repeat as champions for the first time since 2014-2015. But it won’t be easy. The Chiefs have reloaded after a disappointing 2025, and the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to go down without a fight. Plus, the Las Vegas Raiders are rebuilding, and while they may not be a threat this year, they could be in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fight for the AFC West is going to be intense, so today, we’re going through all four teams’ schedules, predicting their records and seeing who comes out on top this year.

Denver Broncos

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football 2024: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos SEPT 15 September 15, 2024: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 throws a pass in the first half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers Derek Regensburger/CSM. Credit Image: Derek Regensburger/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240915_zma_c04_382.jpg DerekxRegensburgerx csmphotothree295438

AFC West Odds: +210

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Record: 14-3

The Denver Broncos won the AFC West last year, but they only have the third-best odds in the division to claim the title in 2025, and I’m having a hard time seeing why.

The Broncos averaged 23.6 points per game last season, which ranked 14th in the league. But when it came to finishing games, they were exceptional, pulling off multiple fourth-quarter comeback wins. Entering the 2026 season, this offense has stayed pretty much intact, but they added an explosive receiver in Jaylen Waddle as another dimension to the unit. I don’t see a world where this offense is worse than it was last year. I expect them to finish Top 12 in scoring.

Denver’s defense is where a lot of their success comes from. They had the best pass rush in the sport last year, and lost one piece in free agency. They have a linebacker core that’s returning all of its pieces from last year. And they have a secondary that includes arguably the best corner in the sport in Pat Surtain II.

I don’t see the Broncos falling off, even with a tougher schedule. 12+ wins is absolutely on the table, and I have them higher than that.

Record Prediction

at Kansas City Chiefs – W

vs Jacksonville Jaguars – L

vs Los Angeles Rams – W

at San Francisco 49ers – W

at Los Angeles Chargers – L

vs Seattle Seahawks – W

at Arizona Cardinals – W

vs Kansas City Chiefs – L

vs Carolina Panthers – W

vs Las Vegas Raiders – W

at Pittsburgh Steelers – W

vs Miami Dolphins – W

at New York Jets – W

at Las Vegas Raiders – W

vs Buffalo Bills – L

at New England Patriots – W

vs Los Angeles Chargers – W

Final Record: 13-4 (5-1)

Kansas City Chiefs

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Texans Vs Chiefs DEC 07 December 7, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251207_zma_c04_432.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree454120

AFC West Odds: +175

2025 Record: 6-11

2025 was a weird year for Kansas City. But I fully expect them to bounce back in 2026. Maybe not to their Super Bowl form, but they should be in the playoffs again this year.

The Chiefs’ offense looks largely the same as it did last year, but they made one big change. KC finally committed to the run game, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to a massive contract this offseason. The Chiefs have never had a 1,000-yard rusher in the Mahomes era, but they might this year.

Despite a down year in 2025, the Chiefs’ defense still ranked top five in PPG allowed. They did lose All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, his counterpart Jaylen Watson, and safety Bryan Cook in free agency, but they replaced them with the best cornerback in the draft, Mansoor Delane. I do think this defense will take a step back, but they should finish as a borderline top-10 unit.

As long as Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs should make a playoff push in 2026.

Record Prediction

vs Denver Broncos – L

vs Indianapolis Colts – W

at Miami Dolphins – W

at Las Vegas Raiders – W

vs Los Angeles Chargers – L

at Seattle Seahawks – W

at Denver Broncos – W

vs New York Jets – W

at Atlanta Falcons – W

vs Arizona Cardinals – W

at Buffalo Bills – L

at Los Angeles Rams – L

at Cincinnati Bengals – L

vs New England Patriots – W

vs San Francisco 49ers – W

at Los Angeles Chargers – W

vs Las Vegas Raiders – L

Final Record: 11-6 (3-3)

Los Angeles Chargers

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141558

AFC West Odds: +190

2025 Record: 11-6

The Los Angeles Chargers have the second-best odds to win the AFC West this year, and while I think this team is good, I don’t see why their odds are better than Denver’s.

If the Chargers can stay healthy up front, they should have a pretty good offense. Justin Herbert is still under center, and Ladd McConkey should be leading the way out wide. I do have some questions about their receiver depth, but they should have a strong passing attack.

I really love what LAC has at running back. Omarion Hampton is being undervalued because of a disappointing rookie season (not really his fault, though), and they have Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal to back him up. My only worry is their guard position, which might be among the worst in the league, won’t be able to hold up in the run game.

On defense, the Chargers return many key pieces from a unit that finished eighth in scoring last year. They’re a bit weaker off the edge after losing Odafe Oweh, but they’re still pretty strong at linebacker and in the defensive backfield.

This is a really solid team that can win 10-12 games, but I don’t see them having a higher ceiling than KC or DEN.

Record Prediction

vs Arizona Cardinals – W

vs Las Vegas Raiders – W

at Buffalo Bills – W

at Seattle Seahawks – L

vs Denver Broncos – W

at Kansas City Chiefs – W

at Los Angeles Rams – L

vs Houston Texans – L

at Baltimore Ravens – W

vs New York Jets – W

vs New England Patriots – L

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – L

at Las Vegas Raiders – W

vs San Francisco 49ers – W

at Miami Dolphins – W

vs Kansas City Chiefs – L

at Denver Broncos – L

Final Record: 10-7 (4-2)

Las Vegas Raiders

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Raiders running back ASHTON JEANTY 2 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_005 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

AFC West Odds: +1500

2025 Record: 3-14

The Las Vegas Raiders are pretty clearly the worst team in the division, but I do like what they’re building in the desert.

Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins have reshaped the Raiders’ quarterback room, and with an improved offensive line, hopefully Ashton Jeanty can finally show the league what he’s capable of. The receiver room still leaves a lot to be desired, but having Brock Bowers at tight end certainly helps.

Aside from Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye, the Raiders don’t have a whole lot up front on defense. But they signed two solid linebackers in Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, and made some moves in the secondary, bringing guys like Jermod McCoy, Treydan Stukes and Taron Johnson while securing Eric Stokes long-term.

I think this team is capable of winning 6+ games this year. But my god, their schedule is absolutely brutal, which is why I have them well below that number.

Record Prediction

vs Miami Dolphins – W

at Los Angeles Chargers – L

at New Orleans Saints – L

vs Kansas City Chiefs – L

at New England Patriots – L

vs Buffalo Bills – L

vs Los Angeles Rams – L

at New York Jets – L

at San Francisco 49ers – L

vs Seattle Seahawks – L

at Denver Broncos – L

at Cleveland Browns – W

vs Los Angeles Chargers – L

vs Denver Broncos – L

vs Tennessee Titans – W

at Arizona Cardinals – L

at Kansas City Chiefs – W

Final Record: 4-13 (1-5)