After Eagles Legend Blasted Chip Kelly, Ashton Jeanty Clears Feelings on Raiders Coach

There’s a lot of excitement brewing around the Las Vegas Raiders, and much of it centers on their first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty. Touted as the most promising running back prospect to come out of college since Saquon Barkley, Jeanty enters the league with sky-high expectations. And after watching what Barkley achieved in the right system, fans and analysts alike are eager to see what Jeanty can do with the right pieces around him. Just to give him the right support Raiders have made a bold move by bringing in Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator. And history shows that wherever Kelly goes, the ground game tends to thrive.

But former Eagles legend DeSean Jackson has never been a fan of the 61-year-old. The rivalry between the two began when the wide receiver was unexpectedly released by the Eagles. Despite posting career-best numbers—82 receptions, 1,332 yards, and 9 touchdowns in the 2013 season, DeSean Jackson didn’t quite fit into his plans. Chip Kelly had simply explained, “We just wanted to go in a different direction”, before parting ways with Jackson. The 38-year-old has kept his rivalry alive by once again criticizing Kelly for changing Ashton Jeanty’s stance. During an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on May 27, the former player said, “[Chip Kelly] gotta do better, man…I don’t wanna say his name because I don’t like giving him light.” However, the 21-year-old is excited to work with the 61-year-old coach.

Kelly will be paired up with head coach Pete Carroll, who’s never been shy about establishing a physical, run-first identity. It’s clear the table is set for a dominant rushing attack in Vegas, and Ashton is looking forward to taking his game to the next level under their guidance. While speaking to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports, Ashton said, “I think very well, honestly. Already I can see from you know the run schemes and you know how we have started off, and you know getting with the guys in OTA’s. And you know, we want to establish a run game. We want to be a very physical football team. And you know we want to be able to makes teams quit in the fourth quarter.”

He further added, “So just having that identity, you know, coming from the head coach and understanding that, right? And, you know he says it every day at practice like, hey running backs, you set the tempo, you know for everybody, you know, so how the defenders can, you know finish every play and you know chase after the ball to, you know making the right cuts and you know pressing the line of scrimmage, all those types things. So, I’m super excited for it.” Despite the criticism from Jackson, Ashton feels that Chip Kelly’s advice to him to change his stance might help him in the times to come. The 21-year-old has already caught the attention of many former players since making his move. However, there’s one 58-year-old former Raiders legend who is not only excited to see him but also has some words of advice for him.

Steve Wisniewski wants Ashton Jeanty to just focus on his game

From the iconic blue turf of Boise State to the bright lights of Las Vegas, Ashton Jeanty has gone the distance. Whether he was carrying Boise’s playoff dreams or brushing off a Heisman snub with quiet confidence, Jeanty always rose to the occasion. Now, it’s all coming full circle as the Raiders selected him sixth overall. But this pick isn’t just about breaking records. For a 4-13 Raiders team searching for a spark, Jeanty could be the beginning of something special. Even former NFL legend Steve Wisniewski is excited to see him on his new team. The former Raiders guard was a dominant force in the 1990s, earning eight Pro Bowl selections during his stellar career.

So if someone of Wisniewski’s caliber is throwing his support behind Ashton Jeanty, you can bet it’s not without reason. Jeanty clearly did something special to earn that kind of endorsement. The 58-year-old, during one of his interviews, said, “I’m absolutely thrilled that the Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty. He is a beast of a running back. And if I could give them some advice, I would just tell them, Welcome to the family. Outwork everybody.” The former player knows that in a sport as competitive as the NFL, work ethics play a massive role. He wants the 21-year-old to keep his focus on the sport so that he can make some former Hall of Famers proud.

Steve further added, “Let your play on the field do all the talking for you, and realize you’re part of a rich heritage. Many, many Hall of Fame players have come before you. Carry yourself with distinction, and you’re going to make us proud.” Last season, Ashton Jeanty didn’t just shine—he dominated, leading the entire FBS in both rushing yards and touchdowns. His performance against Georgia Southern was the stuff of legend: 267 rushing yards, breaking a 46-year-old Boise State single-game record, and six touchdowns. Over the full season, he piled up 2,601 yards on 374 carries and found the end zone 29 times. If numbers like that can’t turn the Raiders’ fortunes around, you have to wonder—what can?