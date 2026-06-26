After Losing an Arm in Horror Accident, ESPN Analyst Matt Miller Seeks Help With Rising Medical Bills

ESPN analyst Matt Miller spent more than 10 years becoming a trusted name in NFL draft coverage before joining ESPN in 2021. But his career almost came to a sudden, tragic halt this June. What started as a normal drive through Missouri turned into a nightmare, leaving him with serious injuries and an amputated arm. Now, as Miller begins the long road back to becoming healthy, he has turned to the public for help in life.

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The ESPN analyst has now set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his recovery costs.

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KOAM reported on June 17 that Miller was involved in a serious crash in Jasper County, Missouri, having collided with a semi-truck after driving over the center. The other driver was unhurt, but Miller sustained serious injuries. The analyst was flown to Mercy Hospital, where he had to undergo the amputation of his arm.

According to the GoFundMe page, Miller also has a compound fracture in his left femur, a shattered kneecap, several broken ribs, and endured significant blood loss. Fortunately, Miller escaped severe injuries to his head, neck, and spine. He is still in the ICU.

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“This GoFundMe has been created to help ease the financial burden on Matt and his family so they can focus on what matters most—his recovery,” the page read. “Your generosity will help offset medical and rehabilitation costs, travel and lodging for family members, daily living expenses, and other unforeseen costs that come with such a life-altering injury.”

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For those who don’t follow NFL Draft media closely, Miller’s name carries serious weight. He worked at Bleacher Report from 2010 to 2021 and was their lead draft journalist, creating mock drafts and scouting reports. Miller eventually became the most-read writer in website history. At ESPN, he also got opportunities to be on camera, with appearances on SportsCenter, NFL Live, and Get Up!

People stepped up to support the reputed analyst. The fundraiser has so far gathered $34,450 of the $55,000 target. Some beneficiaries include his former colleagues from Bleacher Report, like publication owner David Finocchio. Pat McAfee donated a whopping $5,525 to help Miller get back on his feet quickly. Adam Schefter pitched in with $1,000.

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Miller also took a moment in his X post to thank everyone who’s reached out since the accident, and to look ahead to what comes next.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers, and kind messages. They have meant so much to my family and me during this time,” he wrote. “I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

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ESPN also issued a statement showing its support for Miller and his family.

“ESPN’s thoughts are with Matt Miller & his loved ones,” the statement read. “We wish him strength in his recovery & look forward to seeing him back at ESPN when he’s ready.”

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Right now, though, none of that matters as much as the road in front of him. Miller’s focus is recovery, one day at a time.