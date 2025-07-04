After T.J. Watt’s Bombshell, Micah Parsons’ Brother Hints Jerry Jones Toward $200M QB Payday

The ongoing contract standoff between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has turned into one of the NFL’s most-watched offseason sagas. Owner Jerry Jones remains non-committal on anything. But he also knows that he has to keep the defensive player in his building. The situation exploded after the defensive players signed record-breaking contracts. Remember, the Browns locked in Myles Garrett with a 4-year $160 million extension. Now, Parsons wants to break the ceiling.

On the July 2 episode of Cowboys First with Terrence Parsons, the spotlight turned from playbooks to paychecks. Micah Parsons’s contract situation took center stage, and it’s about more than just money. His elder brother said, “Micah is here now, here to stay, man. This is an elite guy. This is a guy that you pay top money to and you lock him up for a long time, as long as you possibly can.” The reasoning is that Parsons is only 26, while Garrett will turn 30 this year.

He then brought up some numbers. Over the last two seasons, Parsons is first in pressure rate, pass-rush win rate, and double-team percentage. Yes, that’s correct. In 2023, Parsons topped the NFL in several key pass-rushing metrics, including quarterback pressures (103), pressure rate (21.8%), pass rush win rate (35.3%), and double-team rate (35%). His numbers dropped a bit in 2024 as he missed 4 games. The DE isn’t playing games. Despite the delay, he showed up for mandatory minicamp in early June. But the question remains if Jerry Jones will sign a deal fast or stretch it over till September.

The Cowboys‘ owner wants to discuss the situation with Micah Parsons. But the situation is now escalating to a multi-million dollar issue, something that was not in the talks earlier. Terrence mentioned the top money. So, if Jones wants to lock in Parsons, he has to pay him in the range of $200+ million. That will make him the highest-paid non-QB, currently owned by Ja’Marr Chase (AAV $40.25 million).

Myles Garrett, the top-earning linebacker in the league, wholeheartedly supported a hefty extension for the Cowboys’ DE. He told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports, “I think he (Parsons) deserves whatever he’s earned. The guy is special. He should get every penny he’s owed.” That’s a huge endorsement.

However, there is another entry into the linebacker market to reset the extension money. It’s Steelers LB T.J. Watt.

Micah Parsons looking at evolving extension money

Micah Parsons wasn’t bluffing when he told reporters the Cowboys’ delay would only cost them more. If there was a golden window to lock him in, Jones missed that. Now, it’s Pittsburgh turning up the heat. On The Rich Eisen Show this week, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac dropped the bomb, “T.J. Watt wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.”

At one point, Micah Parsons didn’t care about being the highest-paid guy. He told USA Sports Today back in March, “Pay me to my value.” But now, with Garrett at $40 million, Crosby at $35 million, Hendrickson wanting more, and Watt blowing the roof off, the price tag is going nuclear. And Dallas has no one to blame but themselves.

As it stands, Watt missed the mandatory minicamp and could risk holding out of training camp unless an agreement is reached. The Steelers, with ample cap space and a clear need for Watt’s elite production, are balancing competitive drive with contract caution. To make it a large contract, they need to sign a 5-year deal. But Watt is already 31. So, the Steelers know that they can’t accommodate him till 36 with a warning on his performance.

T.J. Watt is aiming to vault past Myles Garrett, seeking the highest non-QB payday. Parsons is still showing up to practice. But with every passing day, the market resets, and his leverage grows. What started as a $30 million discussion might soon require $45 million. And by the time Jerry Jones finally opens the vault, he might’ve moved the whole bank.