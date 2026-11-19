The holiday season is approaching, but for the Cincinnati Bengals‘ offensive guard, this time of year carries a different emotional weight. Just a year after losing their first baby, the couple lost a second, and December 28 now marks both a painful anniversary and what would have been their second child’s due date. Dalton Risner’s wife, Whitney, opened up on Instagram about carrying that grief into the holidays, and fans have responded with an outpouring of love and support.

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“Last December 28th, we were grieving the loss of our first baby, and this December 28th would have been the due date of our second baby,” Whitney wrote as a caption on a reel shared on Instagram. “As excited as I am for the holidays, I can’t help but think about how differently I dreamed this season would look a year ago. Life is full of beauty and pain, and sometimes we experience them at the same time ♥️”

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Whitney explained that she is excited for the holidays but still carrying the grief of losing two babies. She again reflected on the difficult journey she and Dalton had gone through. She continued to appreciate the beautiful moments in life and the moments they had hoped to share this season.

The couple got married in 2022 and announced that they were expecting in June. Unfortunately, Whitney suffered her first miscarriage near the end of the first trimester, which the couple revealed in January 2026. During Whitney’s second pregnancy, they lost their baby boy at 16 weeks, which was announced in July 2026.

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“💔 At 16 weeks, Dalton and I found out we lost our sweet baby boy,” Whitney shared on Instagram. “I wish I was writing any other post than this right now. I never imagined our journey to starting a family would begin like this. This is our second loss in just a couple of months.”

“I don’t know exactly what the future holds, and that uncertainty is incredibly hard. But even in the midst of heartbreak and grief, I know God is still good. More than ever, I’ve realized how important it is who you marry and choose to walk through life with. Life is hard in so many different ways. I truly can’t imagine getting through this without my rock and best friend.”

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The couple has spoken about their heartbreaking loss. Whitney has been thankful to have Dalton by her side during such a painful time. Her latest post drew many comforting responses from followers and friends.

Stephanie Niles Browning, wife of QB Jake Browning, commented, “❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹.”

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Another follower offered support, commenting, “Prayers for a wonderful year ahead for you both as a couple!”

Others also shared encouraging words.

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“You deserve all the best things in the world. 🫶🏼,” another follower wrote.

While another follower encouraged writing, “Hugs ❤️, there are big things coming your way, I just know it 💫”

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One commenter related to Whitney’s experience, writing, “I feel this so deeply. Praying for you guys this holiday season ❤️.”

The season may look different than what the couple imagined, but Whitney’s words offer comfort to others experiencing similar losses and serve as a reminder that their grief deserves space, even during the happiest time of the year.